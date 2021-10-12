Netflix’s Squid Game has really taken over since its premiere on Sept. 17, inspiring TikTok trends, group chat convos, and even last-minute Halloween costumes. With how popular Squid Game has become, you can expect to see many inspired looks like red jumpsuits and green tracksuits on Oct. 31. If you have a VIP or Front Man look in mind for yourself, you’ll need some captions for your Squid Game costume to make sure your selfies stand out on the ‘Gram,

Similar to the participants in the series, you’re looking to win big — and the way to do that on Instagram is with a good caption. While a pumpkin pun or cute Halloween caption works for your costume post every year, you’ll want to get super specific this year with these 35 Squid Game captions to appeal to all your fellow fans. If you’re planning to dress as the “red light, green light” doll with an orange overall dress and yellow shirt underneath, you’ll definitely want to use a Squid Game caption inspired by the deadly games they play. Perhaps, you’re so inspired by the games that you even plan on having a Squid Game Halloween party where you play them with your friends instead of bobbing for apples or carving pumpkins. With everyone dressed as a player in matching tracksuits, you’ll want to have some Squid Game quotes prepared for all the inevitable group pics and candid shots.

Activities like trying to cut shapes out of Dalgona candy is already hard enough, so make the posting process super easy by having these Squid Game costume captions ready to go.

