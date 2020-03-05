Raise your hand if you'd like to soak up the sun and relax in an IG-worthy pool all day long that’ll make you feel like you’re in one of the mansions on Selling Sunset. Well, you can totally make that happen by booking one of the best Airbnbs with infinity pools. Not only do infinity pools give you the ultimate place to chill on a hot summer day, but they also have stunning views that feel like they could go on forever and will instantly transport you to vacation mode.
With many unique types of vacation rentals to choose from — especially on Airbnb — it’s so easy to stay in a place that offers you something you could never get at home. If your vacation priority is breathtaking views and relaxation, an infinity pool Airbnb on the hillside or next to the ocean might be the way to go. The only problem is that you may never want to leave your rental. When you’re cooling off and soaking in some sun on a large inflatable while fruit smoothies are being blended in the kitchen, you’ve got paradise at your fingertips.
Instead of daydreaming about pool days, make it official by booking an infinity pool Airbnb ASAP. Just don't forget to pack some cute swimsuit outfit changes and a large inflatable for IG-worthy moments. After your photoshoot, you have nothing but time to truly have a splashing good vacay.
