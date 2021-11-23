IKEA is giving Black Friday an eco-friendly twist this year. While the Swedish-based retailer will still be offering holiday discounts on Friday, Nov. 26, IKEA’s Green Friday sale will include exclusive deals for IKEA Family members on sustainable products. The IKEA Black Friday 2021 sale includes deals both in-stores and online through Nov. 29, giving you plenty of time to shop the discounts.

First things first. To take advantage of IKEA’s Black Friday deals through Cyber Monday, you’ll first need to sign up to be an IKEA Family member if you haven’t already. Signing up is free, and if you shop with your club card, you’ll be able to take advantage of exclusive deals both in-store at IKEA locations nationwide and online. If you’re shopping in-store, you can also take advantage of discounts on IKEA food products that have certain sustainability certifications. These deals won’t last forever, so don’t sleep on taking advantage of discounted items when you see them. However, if you’re going to be shopping at your local IKEA in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.

While many of IKEA’s Black Friday deals don’t start until Nov. 26, you’ll want to check them out in advance so you can start mapping out your Black Friday plans.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

$10 Off FORNUFTIG Air Purifiers

IKEA’s popular FORNUFTIC Air Purifiers will be $10 off for IKEA Family members starting Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Not only do they reduce indoor air pollutants, but many of the air purifiers models also come with a sensor that’ll keep you updated on the air quality in your home. Plus, the FORNUFTIG line has a very sleek and minimalistic design, making it a practical piece that’ll fit in with your home decor.

25% Off RANGSTRUP Rugs

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, IKEA will also be offering 25% off its RANGSTRUP rug line. The flatwoven rugs are handmade from leftover cotton fabric from IKEA’s textile production. The result? An eco-friendly piece that’s also colorful and unique.

30% off SILKEBORG VEDTOFTE & MEJRUP Rugs

IKEA’s 30% off sale on its SILKEBORG VEDTOFTE and MEJRUP rugs is in-store only. However, it’s currently going on at IKEA location through Nov. 29, so you don’t have to worry about battling any crowds to purchase one. Prices vary, but the unique rugs — which are crafted from pieces of recycled handmade Turkish rugs — are as much as $210 off during IKEA’s Black Friday sale.

50% Off SPIKRAK Shopping Bag

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, you can score 50% off IKEA’s reusable SPIRAK Shopping Bag. Made from sustainably grown and traceable cotton, the 13-gallon bag features a simple design and promises to comfortably hold anything you need it to. Plus, at $1.20 after the Black Friday sale, the price is hard to beat.