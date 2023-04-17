Love Is Live
I went to the 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 live reunion party in Los Angeles.

I Went To The Love Is Blind Live Reunion Party & It Was A Long Night

The crowd was split between Micah and Paul.

Rachel Chapman

For the first time, Netflix *attempted* to have a live Love Is Blind reunion. Tech issues prevented the show from airing on time, and fans at home were not pleased. There was also a delay at Love Is Blind’s live watch party in LA, and I was there to witness all the BTS.

Rachel Chapman

The watch party at The Vermont Hollywood had guests from previous seasons of LIB as well as other reality stars in attendance. Eventually, we were able to watch the reunion before it aired on Netflix, and the cast of LIB Season 4 showed up to dish out what went down. Here’s what you missed.

Rachel Chapman
Tap