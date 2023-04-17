I Went To The Love Is Blind Live Reunion Party & It Was A Long Night

The crowd was split between Micah and Paul.
For the first time, Netflix *attempted* to have a live Love Is Blind reunion. Tech issues prevented the show from airing on time, and fans at home were not pleased. There was also a delay at Love Is Blind’s live watch party in LA, and I was there to witness all the BTS.
The watch party at The Vermont Hollywood had guests from previous seasons of LIB as well as other reality stars in attendance. Eventually, we were able to watch the reunion before it aired on Netflix, and the cast of LIB Season 4 showed up to dish out what went down. Here’s what you missed.