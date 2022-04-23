Lifestyle
Why You Love Being The Center Of Attention, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Leo isn't the only one who loves the spotlight.

By Roya Backlund
Every zodiac sign loves to be noticed and admired

In astrology, every zodiac sign radiates a stereotype. Geminis are considered talkative, Cancers are known as cry babies, but Leos? They're famous for being "attention-seeking." However, the truth is, every zodiac sign loves attention, just in their own unique way.

Just because your zodiac sign doesn't live for being the center of attention doesn't mean you don't enjoy basking in the spotlight. Here's how your zodiac sign demands attention whenever they enter a room (because deep down, you know you love being seen):

