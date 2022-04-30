Let’s face it, sleeping on an airplane can be difficult AF. Between the packed seats and loud noises, it’s hard finding a comfortable position where you can easily catch some z’s. While you’ve had some issues in the past, if you have the right products, how to sleep on a plane is actually easy.

There are also tons of travel accessories for a variety of reasons of why you might struggle with sleeping on a plane. Perhaps you’re someone who just can’t find the right pillow to support your head. Luckily, travel pillows have come a long way and there are a variety of shapes and sizes to support your neck and fit comfortably in your carry-on. Let’s not forget noise-cancelling headphones and eye masks to block out any distractions. A lot of these travel products recommended by TikTokers and even some flight attendants can also help you figure out how to sleep on car rides and even train rides as well.

If you’ve got wanderlust and looking to plan some epic adventures in the future, you’ll definitely want to check out these 17 TikTok hacks for sleeping on a plane that comes with products that are $50 or less. These items will help you sleep on long flights so you’re free of jet lag and ready to explore as soon as you land.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If Getting Comfortable Is Your Problem...

Get A Travel Pillow That Really Supports Your Head trtl Pillow Amazon $33 See on Amazon If traditional travel pillows just don’t provide the support your neck needs on a long flight, you might want to get a trtl pillow. TikToker @haleewithaflair is a big fan of this travel pillow that wraps around your neck and can support your head no matter where it falls as you sleep.

Try This Viral Travel Pillow For Sleeping Forward Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow Amazon $26 $23 See on Amazon For the ultimate support pillow that’ll help you sleep on a plane, you’ll want to get this inflatable neck pillow from Sunany. This pillow can be used in a variety of ways depending on how you like to sleep. It is also inflatable and can easily be stored in your carry-on, as demonstrated by TikToker @minnieglamx. The best part of all is TikToker @hannahhhh_g points out that you can also easily watch shows and movies on your phone in this travel pillow as you fall asleep.

Find A Travel Pillow That Can Support Whatever Position You’re In Twist Memory Foam Travel Amazon $25 See on Amazon The right sleeping position for you may be different than someone else, which is why you need a versatile travel pillow. TikToker @krystaphoumiphat demonstrates just how nice having a flexible travel pillow can be on long flights. This twist memory foam pillow allows you to form the pillow that works best for you. For instance, you can have it support your right or left side. You can even form a pillow that doesn’t need to go around your neck if you find that uncomfortable. One of the over 6,000 5-star reviews on Amazon mentioned that after using this twist pillow, they woke up “without any pain.”

Get A Travel Pillow That Is Self-Inflatable AirComfy Daydreamer Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $24 See on Amazon Let’s face it, inflating your travel pillow can be annoying, especially if you don’t want to take off your mask to do it. Luckily, there is this self-inflatable travel pillow that does it for you with a button. With this pillow, you can also follow TikToker @sidneyraz’s travel hack by wearing your pillow in front to support your neck even more.

Bring Along These Travel Slippers For Added Comfort Snoozies Skinnies Slipper Socks Amazon $15 See on Amazon Perhaps it’s your shoes that make it hard for you to fall asleep on a plane. For something more cozy, bring a pair of travel slippers. These slipper socks are so comfy and come with their own travel pouch that you can easily fit in your carry-on. Also, as flight attendant and TikToker @amandanicole_ points out, planes can either be hot or cold. You want to be prepared for any temperature, and these slip-on socks will be there if it’s too cold.

Wear Comfortable Clothes On The Flight CRZ YOGA Womens Travel Casual Ankle Pants Amazon $32 See on Amazon Plan a cute travel OOTD that’s also cozy for sleeping in. TikToker and former flight attendant @katkamalani suggests wearing comfy clothes for red eye flights. While @katkamalani says no one cares what you’re wearing, you still can find some cute ‘fits that are comfortable as well. For instance, jogger pants like these are super adorable with an oversized sweater. If you don’t want to wear loungewear to and from the airport, you can also pack these pants to put on during your flight just like pajamas.

If Distractions Are Your Problem...

Wear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Srhythm NC15 Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon $50 See on Amazon Noise may be your biggest issue with sleeping on a plane. If that’s the case, you’ll want to invest in some good noise-cancelling headphones like these. Even TikToker @topflightfamily agrees that noise-cancelling headphones are “a must” if you want to sleep on a plane. For just $50, these noise-cancelling headphones are actually budget-friendly and do the trick. One 5-star Amazon reviewer even gave a shoutout to the color, which is vibrant and fun.

Get Noise-Cancelling Earbuds That Fit In Your Carry-On TOZO NC9 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Amazon $60 $40 See on Amazon Large headphones can be a problem when you’re trying to cram everything into one carry-on bag. For something smaller, you may want to get some noise-cancelling earbuds. These bluetooth earbuds are waterproof and come with their own compact charging case. These earbuds are also on sale, and one 5-star Amazon reviewer says they are “better than a lot of expensive branded headphones.”

Download A White Noise App Before Takeoff White Noise Baby Sleep Sounds Amazon See on Amazon TikToker @topflightfamily suggests that if you’re sitting in the middle seat, a travel hack for falling asleep is to download a white noise app to listen to with noise-cancelling headphones. The extra white noise in your headphones will really help you relax.

Wearing Some Foam Ear Plugs Can Help Cut Out Noise As Well Flents Ear Plugs Amazon $3 See on Amazon If you don’t want to get noise-cancelling headphones, these foam ear plugs work just as well at cutting out the distractions. A 5-star reviewer said these ear plugs are the “best ones” they’ve used. They even come with their own case for traveling.

Wear An Eye Mask To Block Out Lights MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $30 $17 See on Amazon Block out any plane lights wth a cozy eye mask. This contoured mask from Amazon is not only comfy, but really keeps the light out. Dr. Noc suggests on TikTok that in order to have better sleep hygiene, you need a dark sleeping environment. While late night flights usually have low lights, you don’t want any distractions from TV screens and reading lights. One Amazon reviewer even said, “[The mask] gets pitch dark, even in a sunny room.” The best part of all is that this sleep mask also comes in a variety of colors like purple and red to match your luggage.

Wearing An Eye Mask On Red Eye Flights Is A Must Silk Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $9 See on Amazon This sleep mask has over 18,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, with one reviewer saying they found their “go-to mask.” Along with wearing comfy clothes, TikToker @katkamalani also says having an eye mask is something she wishes she knew before flying on a red eye flight. This will not only cut out the distractions, but the silk material will really make you feel more comfortable.

If Getting In The Mood To Sleep Is Your Problem...

Try Sleep Gummies With A Small Dosage Of Melatonin OLLY Immunity Sleep Gummy Amazon $14 See on Amazon TikToker @andreaabroad believes that along with trying to get on your destination’s time zone a day before your flight, OLLY sleep gummies also help to improve your sleep on a plane. Amazon reviewers agree that these gummies do help you fall asleep faster, but taking melatonin supplements isn’t for everyone. Sleep doctor and TikToker @sleeping.beauty_md suggests only taking a small dose of melatonin if you’re traveling East to avoid jet lag. Doctor and TikToker @jennahsiwakmd recommends only 0.5 to 1 mg, which would be a third of a gummy.

Stay Hydrated With A Travel Water Bottle Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $32 See on Amazon TikToker @chloejemma_ also says staying hydrated is a way to avoid jet lag while sleeping on a plane. Since you’re traveling and trying to maximize your carry-on space, get yourself a collapsible water bottle. You can fill this one up after going through security and once you’re done drinking, it can be rolled up and placed back in your bag.

Drinking Water Can Prevent Jet Lag Vapur Solid Flexible Water Bottle Amazon $9 See on Amazon Since bringing liquids through security is a hassle, you may often forget to drink enough water while flying. Kunal Sood M.D. on TikTok says staying hydrated will really help with jet lag, so you really want to remember to bring a water bottle on your flight. For something that can easily fold up and fit into your carry-on, try getting this flexible water bottle. One 5-star Amazon reviewer raved about this bottle, saying, “The convenience is immeasurable,” and that they’ve taken these bottles with them “around the world a handful of times.”

Stay Warm With A Good Travel Blanket BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Amazon $28 See on Amazon One of TikToker @chloejemma_’s travel hacks for sleeping on a plane is to stay warm. When you’re warm, you’re more likely to fall asleep, so it’s best to have a travel blanket. This one has over a thousand 5-star reviews and can become a pillow as well with its own pillow case.