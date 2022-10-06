TikTok and pancakes are no strangers to one another. If you’ve been on the app long enough, you may remember when pancake cereal was the viral foodie trend taking over the FYP. Well, now TikTokers have moved on from cereal and are making spaghetti, and here’s how to make the pancake spaghetti TikTok recipe at home if you want to get in on the deliciousness.

You may be seriously confused if pancake spaghetti videos haven’t hit your For You Page just yet. In fact, you may be wondering if it’s pancakes made out of spaghetti noodles or perhaps pancakes served with tomato sauce. While either options could potentially taste great with the right ingredients, pancake spaghetti is neither. Instead, it’s an Insta-worthy way to serve your traditional pancakes with maple syrup in the shape of a bowl of pasta.

Anyone who has ever had the popular spaghetti ice cream dish from Germany — aka spaghettieis — will be glad to know this TikTok treat is pretty similar. Spaghettieis is typically vanilla ice cream that has gone through a Spätzle press to resemble noodles and served with strawberry sauce and white chocolate shavings. The sauce is supposed to look like tomato sauce and the chocolate resembles fresh parmesan. The end result is an ice cream sundae that could pass as a bowl of spaghetti. Pancake spaghetti is just that, but made with pancake ingredients instead.

How To Make Pancake Spaghetti From TikTok?

The pancake spaghetti trend went viral thanks to TikToker @brianaarchuleta who shared a video with the caption, “My husband invented something delicious this morning!” Of course, that something delicious was pancake spaghetti. The short video demonstrates how pancake batter cooked in lines on the grill can become like spaghetti noodles when placed in a bowl. For the sauce and cheese, use maple syrup and powdered sugar sprinkled on top. That’s how simple pancake spaghetti can be.

Some ways to make your pancake spaghetti journey a little easier is to get a squeeze bottle ($2, Target) for your pancake batter. This will make getting your batter in single lines so much easier. It looks like @brianaarchuleta is also using a flat griddle instead of a round pan, which will give you more surface to create longer pancake “noodles.”

Once you have your pancake noodles cooked to golden brown perfection, you just need to flip over and heat for a bit on the other side before placing in your bowl. While maple syrup and powdered sugar are the two toppings they use for their pancake spaghetti, this is where you can get creative with your dish.

Pancake Spaghetti TikTok Recipe Ideas

You could always take inspiration from Germany’s spaghettieis and use strawberry syrup on your pancake spaghetti to give it more of a tomato sauce look. The powdered sugar really looks like parmesan, but so does white chocolate shavings.

If you’re looking for some meatballs, you could always top off your pancake spaghetti with some breakfast sausage like TikToker @randomschmitt does. It’ll be like you’ve created your own breakfast bowl. Another sweet and savory pancake spaghetti recipe is to place some hash browns, scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage underneath your pancake noodles, like TikToker @oldscoolkevmo.

Of course, you could keep it all sweet as TikToker @thesprinklefactory does, and just top with heart-shaped strawberries and whipped cream. This version is especially ‘Gram-worthy and deserves some pics before you dig in. However, you really can enjoy your pancake spaghetti any way you’d like, whether it’s sweet, savory, or requires a double take just to make sure it’s pancakes and not an actual bowl of spaghetti in front of you.