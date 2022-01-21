If posting TikToks of your adventures is second nature to you, get ready to grab your suitcase and hit the road for the dream opportunity of a lifetime. From now until March 18, you can apply to become one of three TikTok travel correspondents for Marriott Bonvoy, who will travel the world taking TikToks of their experience. Here’s how to apply to the Marriott Bonvoy TikTok correspondent job and tap into your wanderlust.

Marriott Bonvoy is offering its three TikTok travel ambassadors a stipend and thousands of dollars in gift cards to cover the cost of travel, meals, and transportation to and from your locations. The job itself is the perfect fit for anyone 21 and older who loves creating content for TikTok and has an adventurous streak. Job responsibilities include traveling around the globe to experience Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 international hotel brands and telling the world about your experiences on the super popular social media app. You’ll get to record your real-time reaction to the sights, scents, and sounds of your travel destination, as well as telling your audience all about Marriott’s properties and travel programs.

And the best part? This isn’t just a one-week stint. You and two other TikTokers will come aboard the team for 300 days — almost a whole year of travel. You’ll get a $15,000 stipend for your time on the road, as well as tons of other perks, including a $10,000 Marriot Bonvoy gift card for your meals and spa services, all airfare, Uber rides, and exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Honestly, it doesn’t get any closer to a dream job than that.

How To Apply To Marriott Bonvoy’s TikTok Correspondent Job

Since the job is all about how you’ll create engaging content for Marriott’s growing TikTok platform, it’s no surprise that applying to this dream job involves TikTok. From now until Mar. 18, you can hop onto the TikTok app and post a video explaining why you’re the best candidate for the Marriott Bonvoy TikTok correspondent job. You’ll also want to answer the question, “how has travel shaped you?” Don’t play it too safe, though; Marriott wants to see how creative you can get with your content.

Before you upload your TikTok, be sure to add the hashtags #30staysin300days and #contest to your post so the people at Marriott can see it. You’ll also want to be sure that you’re following Marriott Bonvoy’s official TikTok account. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to check out some of the amazing places you could be headed to. Up to 10 finalists will be contacted on April 1 with next steps.

The three new TikTok travel ambassadors will start their journey in spring 2022, although dates are subject to change in accordance with the most current CDC guidelines. But once you’re officially off and running, you’ll get to absorb and reflect the energy and culture of some of the most beautiful places in the world. This unique and thrilling experience is sure to be well worth the wait.

For more information about becoming a Marriott Bonvoy TikTok correspondent, including all of the official contest rules, visit www.30stays300days.com. And for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, including the potential properties you just may visit, check out their official website.

