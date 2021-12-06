Do you think you could survive listening to holiday music for 24 hours straight? If you said yes, the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Suite was made just for you. ‘Tis the season to break out your festive holiday playlist filled with classics like “Let It Snow” and “It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” Let’s not forget newer must-haves like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by the Christmas queen herself, Mariah Carey. While you enjoy listening to your holiday mix as you decorate your tree and bake Christmas cookies with your roomies, it’s not on a constant loop in your house.

However, it will be on a constant loop at the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Suite for one lucky (or unlucky) guest and a friend to enjoy this December. The room is part of the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge, which includes a 24-hour overnight stay in a hotel room in downtown Chicago that will be playing holiday music the entire time. The two-night stay will take place Dec. 19 through Dec. 21 at the Fairmont on The Magnificent Mile in Chicago, and you’ll only be forced to listen to Christmas music for the first 24 hours of your stay.

The room will also be decorated floor-to-ceiling in Christmas decor to really get you in the holiday spirit. There will even be a light-up dance floor for busting out some sleigh-worthy moves under an ornament disco ball. While this sounds fun, you have to wonder if you can really survive listening to jingle bells for that long.

If you do manage to survive the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge, you’ll receive 25 free hotel nights deposited into your Hotels.com Rewards account that you can use any time before December 2022. For anyone with wanderlust and a list of places you’d like to visit in the new year, a day of listening to nonstop holiday music is totally worth it. Guests who are able to book this one-of-a-kind stay will also receive $500 in room service credit, which you can use to chow down on some tasty meals before partying it up once again. By the way, the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Suite also comes with a karaoke machine and Santa DJ to help you sing-along and rock out even more.

You’ll also get a $1,000 travel stipend to help you get there. Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests you delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated and you’ll want to check any local health guidelines.

The best part of all is you’ll also receive a special wake-up call from boy band legend Lance Bass. If *NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” is a must on every Christmas mix you listen to, you won’t want to miss a chance to talk to Lance — “this I promise you.” If you’re thinking, “it’s gonna be me,” you’ll need to apply for the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge before it closes on Dec. 12 at 12 a.m. ET.

To enter, you’ll need to fill out the entry form with your personal information, a social media handle, and a paragraph where, in 75 words or less, you’ll want to make your case for how you’ll “survive and thrive” during the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge. For extra credit, you can also upload a video demonstrating why you’re the one for the challenge, but that’s totally optional.

Even Lance Bass agrees that “Hotels.com has taken festive holiday stays to a new level,” and he’s totally “here for it.” So, what are you waiting for? If you and your bestie are down to sing holiday karaoke all night long while rocking around the Christmas tree, apply to the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge now before this opportunity goes “bye, bye, bye.”

Courtesy of Hotels.com

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.