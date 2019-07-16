After the stress of planning a wedding, going on a honeymoon is a welcome opportunity to relax, celebrate finding your forever person, and enjoy a wanderlust-worthy destination. It’s also the perfect opportunity to flood your friends' feeds with stunning pictures of you and your spouse's newlywed bliss and give them a shoutout with a sweet or funny honeymoon Instagram post. When it comes time to share photos and videos from your getaway, you’ll want to have some epic Instagram captions for your honeymoon pictures under your belt for good vibes all around.

Where you honeymoon — whether it's an island resort off the coast of Southeast Asia, a hiking trip that taps into your inner adventurous spirit, or a cozy staycation in your hometown — doesn't matter as much as the fact that you and your person just said "I do.” Your honeymoon officially marks the rest of your lives together, so naturally, you want everyone to know about it. Plus, it definitely helps that you may be in a location with Instagram-worthy scenery and extra time on your hands to snap plenty of photos.

When you’re ready to share your honeymoon memories on Instagram, you’ll need the perfect caption. After all, a few thoughtful words paired with a gorgeous photo is the perfect way to tell everyone on Facebook and Instagram about your exciting new adventure. Your honeymoon should be a stress-free zone, so instead of worrying about what to caption your next IG picture with your new spouse, consider using one of these funny or sweet captions for all your honeymoon posts — and get ready for your comment section to be flooded with all the heart emojis.

Forever starts now. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. We were on Honeymoon Avenue. — "Honeymoon Avenue," Ariana Grande No matter the view, I want to see it with you. And so our next adventure begins. With my honey on our honeymoon. It's just you and me, baby. Us against the world. We were just kids when we fell in love. — "Perfect," Ed Sheeran Islanded in your arms, and I plan to stay there. You've had my passport stamp of approval for as long as I can remember. Planes, trains, automobiles, and all the feels. To find someone who will love you for no reason, and to shower that person with reasons, that is the ultimate happiness. — Robert Brault Alpine views, and all I can see is you. We've gone global. I want all of you, forever. —The Notebook You're my favorite love story. You're my end and my beginning. Even when I lose, I'm winning. — "All Of Me," John Legend Never want to live another day without you by my side. You stole my heart a long time ago, but I guess you can keep it. Swiped right, now it's for life. You may not be perfect, but you're perfect for me, always. You still look like a movie, you still sound like a song. My god, this reminds me of when we were young. — "When We Were Young," Adele I'm going to fall in love with you every day for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that. nd isn’t it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me. — “Invisible String,” Taylor Swift This is what forever looks like. There is no heart for me but yours. We were together. I forget the rest. — Walt Whitman Oh darling, let’s be adventurers. You will forever be my always. Happy first day of the rest of our lives. It turns out the fairy tale does exist. Ever after. All you need is love and a passport. You, me, and the sea.