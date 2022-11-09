It’s time to deck the halls, because the holiday season is finally here. You’re probably starting to shop for your gift list, scheduling winter break plans, and deciding how you want to decorate your home for 2022. You could do a winter wonderland theme with icy blues and glittering snowflake details, stick to the classic red and green theme, or go metallic with spectacular silver and gold accents. It can be overwhelming to shop for impressive home decor with so many options available, and finding a good deal can be even harder. HomeGoods is always a one-stop-shop for budget-friendly home items, and they’re bringing the holiday cheer with pre-Black Friday deals this year. If you’re wondering if HomeGoods is having a Black Friday sale for 2022, here’s everything to know about shopping HomeGoods’ holiday collection.

Savvy shoppers look forward to post-Turkey Day deals all year long — they’ll trek their way to the mall even if they’re in a food coma after feasting on a delicious food. Other shoppers love Cyber Monday because they can curl up in their pajamas and catch every online sale while they savor leftovers from Thanksgiving. It’s always fun to explore the aisles at HomeGoods, both in-person and virtually, and see all the different new items that are available. From furniture, decor, home linens, lighting, and even pet accessories, it’s rare that something doesn’t catch your eye when you stop by. This November, stocking up at HomeGoods will feel like Christmas morning when you see all that’s available in the holiday 2022 decor collection.

You can make a list of all the elements you want to create your very own North Pole at home, from delicate wreaths to sparkly table runners — just make sure you check it twice so you grab the best deals. Perhaps you hope to find a couple presents on your homeware spree, like special glass ornaments or a festive cake pan. Here’s what you need to know about shopping Home Goods’ pre-Black Friday deals and the new items for winter 2022.

LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images

Is HomeGoods Having a Black Friday Sale 2022?

Before you ditch dessert on Thanksgiving to score some Black Friday deals at HomeGoods, you should know that HomeGoods is not offering Black Friday-specific deals this holiday season. That means you don’t have to wait in long lines, push through chaotic crowds, or fight with another shopper over the last throw pillow on the shelf. However, this doesn’t mean there won’t be bargains to enjoy, because HomeGoods is offering their holiday items at affordable prices throughout the whole season.

On Friday, Nov. 25, most HomeGoods stores will be open starting at 7 a.m., so you can still stop by while you go about your Santa shopping. However, don’t expect to find items with major markdowns, because HomeGoods already planned their holiday products to be sold at an affordable price, and for more than just one day. You can see for yourself by scrolling through the online holiday shop pre-Black Friday, where the price tags of new items are compared to prices at regular retail stores. With so much spending during the holiday season, from festive attractions, to grocery lists fit for a feast, and travel fares to visit family, it’s nice to know that you’re likely saving $20 off a beautiful new wreath or spending $15 less on something as essential as present wrapping.

Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving evening or early Friday morning at the mall, or scrolling the digital deals with your credit card in-hand on Monday, HomeGoods’ holiday collection bargains will be available to shop through December, both in-store and online. You’ll have plenty of time to browse brands like Martha Stewart, Rachel Zoe, Bella Lux, and more for high-quality, stylish holiday home decor at Black Friday-level deals. HomeGoods won’t leave you hanging this season when you’re ready to deck your halls. 'Tis the season to be jolly, after all.

What Deals Are Happening At Home Goods On Black Friday?