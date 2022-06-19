There’s nothing worse than a terrible night’s sleep. When you’re tired, you can barely make it through the work day, even after your go-to cup of coffee. While a nap may help short term, what you really need are some home products that’ll help you fall asleep faster and get you to sleep through the night.

Everyone knows they need about eight hours of sleep a night, but that can be difficult AF when you’re unable to get comfy or too stressed and your mind is racing. Since your current bedroom sitch is not doing its job, you may need some home products that’ll help improve your sleep quality. While getting a new mattress may not be in your current budget, there are actually plenty of items on Amazon for under $25 that are highly reviewed and are aimed at helping you sleep through the night.

Whether you need a better pillow or a cooling blanket to prevent you from overheating, here are 15 Amazon products under $25 that’ll actually help you fall asleep as soon as you lay down.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Bed Sheet Holder Straps Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $13 $10 See on Amazon There’s nothing worse than waking up to find your bed sheets all over the place from your tossing and turning. Getting tangled up in your sheets can also cause you to wake up in the middle of the night, so help stop that from happening by getting these bed sheet holder straps. With over 26,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you know these straps do their job. In fact, one reviewer said they have “no more fitted sheets bunching” as a result. While this may not be able to knock you out right away, having a clean and cozy bed will help you relax and fall asleep faster.

02 New Pillows Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows Amazon $20 See on Amazon Sometimes, all you need are some new pillows. The ones you have may be old and not providing the kind of support your head, neck, and shoulders need. These pillows with over 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon are perfect for back, side, and stomach sleepers. One person was skeptical of all the 5-star reviews at first, but said it was “legit” after using it.

03 Knee Pillow Luna Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you’re a side sleeper, this orthopedic pillow will help you get into a more comfortable position. One of the over 5,000 5-star reviewers even said that because of this pillow, their “hip pain no longer disrupts [their] sleep.” Since it’s not like a regular pillow, another reviewer does recommend you check the photos provided before using it so you can “use it correctly.”

04 Sleep Headphones Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See on Amazon Perhaps you need some soothing sounds or white noise to fall asleep but don’t want to disturb your partner. If that’s the case, you’ll love these sleep headphones. Not only is it a sleep mask that’ll block out the light, but it’s also cozy bluetooth headphones that’ll allow you to listen to music or a meditation app on your phone. One of the over 8,500 5-star reviewers said it has “crisp audio” and feels “cool on the face.” However, keep in mind that these headphones are not completely noise-cancelling. So, if you need that as well, you may need to up your budget.

05 Cooling Blanket KPBLIS Summer Blanket for Hot Sleepers Amazon $24 See on Amazon The summer can be brutal for anyone who can’t sleep while warm. You need something to keep you cool like this summer blanket. One of the over 3,600 5-star reviewers raved, “At first I wasn't sure, but I have slept so good since I got it.” This is a twin size blanket, so if you need something larger, you will need to go over the $25 limit.

06 Weighted Blanket Alomidds Weighted Blanket Amazon $20 $19 See on Amazon Weighted blankets really do make you feel all snuggled up and tucked into bed, which is why they’re so popular. However, they can be expensive. Luckily, Amazon has this super affordable weighted blanket with over 1,500 5-star reviews. While it’s beloved, one 5-star reviewer did mention that this blanket should not be machine washed, so keep that in mind before purchasing.

07 Satin Pillowcase Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See on Amazon A satin pillowcase is a great way to make your bedroom look more expensive and bougie, but it can also help improve your sleep quality as well. This pillowcase has an impressive over 170,000 5-star reviews claiming it “feels nice” and is “comfortable to sleep on.” While some say it may not maintain its expensive look after multiple washes, the low price point may still make it worth it.

08 Compression Eye Mask IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask Amazon $15 See on Amazon Just like weighted blankets have a calming effect that can put you to sleep, so do compression masks for your face. While it says it’s for migraines, one reviewer said it’s actually better for the “average person looking to decompress after a long day.” One of the nearly 13,000 5-star reviewers even loved this so much that they got two more for their mother and sister.

09 Silk Sleep Mask LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $9 See on Amazon Not only can you block out the light with this sleep mask, but the silk will also have a cooling effect as well on your face. This mask also has nearly 6,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one reviewer said it’s done wonders for their skin as well.

10 Oil Diffuser Artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $23 See on Amazon Scent can make a huge difference in the bedroom, which is why an essential oil diffuser can be a game changer. The right calming scent like lavender can help you relax and prepare you for bedtime. This diffuser from Amazon with over 1,600 5-star reviews is a great budget-friendly option. One reviewer even said “it cleanses the air too.” While it also has a white noise function, keep in mind that it will shut itself off after awhile.

11 Essential Oils GuruNanda Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils Amazon $14 See on Amazon For an oil diffuser in your bedroom, you need some therapeutic essential oils. While these oils have nearly 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, one reviewer does recommend putting “a paper towel or hand towel down just in case” because it took the finish off their furniture.

12 Lavender Pillow Spray Lavender Linen and Room Spray Amazon $12 See on Amazon If you don’t have an oil diffuser at home, you can always use a linen spray to make your pillows and sheets smell like lavender. The scent is very calming and may help you drift off to sleep. In fact, one of the over 5,000 5-star reviewers said it’s “so relaxing” that they bought it for their niece, who was having insomnia. After using this spray, they “fell right asleep.”

13 Cozy PJ Set Ekouaer Tie Dye Pajamas Set Amazon $25 $21 See on Amazon It may be that you just need a new PJ set to get you as cozy as possible. This adorable tie dye and trendy set from Amazon has over 3,000 5-star reviews that claim it’s “pretty” and “comfy.” Just be warned that another reviewer said you should “expect shrinkage with every washing.”

14 White Noise Machine Magicteam Sound Machines Amazon $30 $20 See on Amazon Sometimes, all it takes to fall asleep faster is some white noise. This highly rated machine with over 29,000 5-star reviews comes with 20 non-looping sleep sounds like white noise, rain, and a bonfire. However, one reviewer claimed you “do hear underlying repetitive noises.” If you’re able to fall asleep fast, though, the repetitive noise won’t be a problem.

15 Mattress Topper Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Amazon $30 $22 See on Amazon You may not be able to afford a brand new mattress, but you can invest in a new mattress topper that is sure to make your bed more cozy. This mattress topper and protector is an Amazon Choice with over 62,000 5-star reviews. One happy customer said this mattress topper “works perfectly for replacing a pillow top on a mattress that has seen better days.”