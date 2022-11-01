Rentals have become the go-to for unique vacations over the years. While hotels and resorts can provided all-inclusive amenities, it’s homes like the ones found on Vrbo that provide truly one-of-kind experiences. They’re like your home away from home, and Home Depot's Vrbo vacation rental collab is one of those unique stays you’ll want to book ASAP.

The Home Depot has teamed up with vacation rental site, Vrbo, to transform one of their properties in the Berkshires into an Insta-worthy getaway. You know Home Depot as the store you go to when you need to renovate your own home. If you had the keys to use anything in the store to build your dream home, you could. Well, that’s kind of what has happened with this Home Depot vacation rental makeover with Vrbo. The home improvement brand has completely transformed this vacation home using decor from their exclusive brands like Home Decorators Collection, StyleWell, and The Company Store.

Not only that, but Home Depot also enlisted the help of influencers like Holly and Brad Lauritzen from @ourfauxfarmhouse, Fariha Nasir from @pennies_for_a_fortune, and Danielle Guerrero from @ournestonpowell to redesign the property’s entrance, outdoor living space, kitchen, indoor living areas, and guest rooms. The best part of all is that you can book a stay in this picture-perfect home now.

How To Stay In Vrbo’s The Home Depot Vacation Rental Makeover Rental

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Booking a stay at Vrbo’s The Home Depot home is as easy as booking a stay at any other Vrbo property. Just head to the listing and search which dates you plan to get away. That’s it! If your dates are available, you can book right away. The four-bedroom property starts at just $495 a night, which isn’t that bad for a home that comfortably sleeps up to eight guests. You and your entire crew can spend a much-needed vacation at the lakefront property relaxing by the water or going on a hike to see some fall foliage. Leaf-peeping is especially gorgeous this time of the year, so you can just imagine all the Insta-worthy vacation snaps you’ll be able to take during your stay.

You can also spend your time exploring the rest of the Berkshires. According to the listing, the property is super close to a museum, performing arts center, and even Hancock Shaker Village — a former Shaker village you can tour. Of course, your squad may just want to stay in your beautifully decorated home as well. The space even has a nice patio by the water that has a firepit, so wrap yourself up in a blanket, enjoy some s’mores, and stargaze while sharing stories with your BFFs.

How To Shop The Berkshires Home Makeover Collection

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Perhaps you’d like to bring the home makeover to you instead of traveling to Massachusetts. If that’s the case, shop the Berkshires Home Makeover collection now through The Home Depot. Items that were used inside the Vrbo rental home are available to browse online, so you can easily add to cart anything that catches your eye. The collection is even grouped online by each influencer’s inspiration and the rooms in the home. For instance, if you absolutely love the Sky High Getaway — aka the rooftop deck that Guerrero from Our Nest On Powell designed — you can shop everything from the outdoor lighting ($60) to the bumblebee throw pillows ($19).

Another fun room in the Home Depot Vrbo Berkshires home is the twin bedroom, known as the Double The Fun room designed by Nasir from Pennies For A Fortune. The influencer used wooden tones and black metal decor to give the space a timeless feel. Since it is a bedroom, there are also cozy items like tons of throw pillows ($22), cotton throws ($18), and candles ($35). Speaking of cozy, the one room where you and your friends will spend a lot of time relaxing in is the Where Classic Meets Casual living room. This space, designed by the Lauritzens from Our Faux Farmhouse, is perfect for a movie or game night with tons of cotton throws ($25) and faux plants ($121) that make the room more inviting.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

The Vrbo makeover home even has a picture-perfect kitchen with a coffee bar for making TikTok-worthy home brews and a sauna to relax in after a day out in the cold. This dream fall retreat will not only give you some home decor inspo, but also a chance to create some new memories with your fave people.