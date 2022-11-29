Admit it, despite how it might look (or taste), you’ve always wanted to try the famous spaghetti-and-sweets meal from the 2003 film Elf. Well, now you can, and you don’t even have to run to the grocery store to snag the ingredients. Hello Fresh is launching new Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Meal Kits packed with all the marshmallows and maple syrup needed for the “breakfast” bite, and you don’t even have to be subscribed to the meal kit service to score the goods. If you’re ready to finally taste the elf-approved dish for yourself, here’s how to get Hello Fresh’s Buddy The Elf spaghetti holiday meal for a festive feast.

To help spread the holiday cheer, Hello Fresh is launching a Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Meal Kit on Dec. 5 for a limited time that comes with everything you need to recreate Buddy’s ~unique~ breakfast creation, including maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, chocolate frosted pastries, and of course, spaghetti. To make sure you’re preparing the dish the Buddy way, you’ll also get a step-by-step recipe card that breaks down how to make the meal at home. One kit prepares two servings of the stuff and will run you $14.99.

BTW, just because Buddy makes this meal for breakfast doesn’t mean you have to, but whether or not you want the full Elf experience is up to you.

If you don’t already have an Elf watch party with your besties in the works, you’re gonna want to start coordinating in the group chat once you find out how to get your hands on the goods. Here’s the rundown on how to score the meal kit for yourself so you can start munching like your favorite cotton-headed-ninny-muggins.

Whether or not you have a Hello Fresh subscription, the Elf-inspired kit will be available on the Spaghetti Meal Kit website starting on Dec. 5 at 12:25 p.m. ET. It’s kind of a weirdly precise launch time, but it’s likely a sneaky nod to Buddy’s favorite Dec. 25 holiday. You’re going to get to the webpage ASAP because there will only be a limited quantity of meal kits released on the website each day, and orders will only be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The meal kits will be available through Dec. 9 with new quantities launching at 12:25 p.m. ET each day.

Unfortunately, Hello Fresh subscribers won’t be given the option to add the kit to their next shipment. So, even if you have an account with the meal kit provider, you’ll have to score the ingredients to your spaghetti concoction like everyone else.

You might not be passing down this recipe generations to come, but if you’re a true Elf stan, you know Buddy’s spaghetti creation is definitely worth trying. Because there’s only a limited quantity available, you might face a few challenges while scoring the Hello Fresh kits, but snagging a box of his favorite foods should be a breeze compared to Buddy’s journey from the North Pole to New York City.