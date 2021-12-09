To really garner the likes you deserve on Instagram, you need a good caption to pair with your chosen pic, especially during the holidays. While a caption-less post is fine, you know something punny that makes your friends LOL will cause more of them to double tap while scrolling through their feeds. With the holiday season here, it only makes sense that you’d keep a few elf puns on hand for when you need a festive caption ready to go.

Just like Santa relies on his elves to do all the work for Christmas, you can rely on this list of 55 elf puns to get the job done online. With the right elf caption, you can take any normal selfie and upgrade it to a festive elfie. You don’t even need to be wearing a cute elf hat or watching Elf to use any of these elf quotes, either. A good elf pun will pair well with your holiday sweater snap, a group pic reuniting with your besties for a Santa Clause marathon, or just a photo of you sitting by your Christmas tree. When the time comes to post whatever pics you take this December, you’ll be ready to sleigh the day with any of these elf puns that are red-y to go.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images