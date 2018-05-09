38 Instagram Captions For Hawaii That’ll Instantly Transport You To The Tropics

The day you scheduled your vaccine appointment, you might have also booked a flight to Hawaii. The tropical state has been on your bucket list for years, but sitting under the palm trees and driving down the green coastlines sounded like the perfect vaxication destination. Now your trip is finally here, and you’re heading to the airport with swimsuits, sunscreen, and content ideas in tow. Carry these Instagram captions for Hawaii onto the plane, so you can transport your followers to the tropics, too.

When they see your posts, they’re going to wish they were in paradise — waking up early to watch the sunrise stretch across the mountaintops, and toasting during every sunset with a refreshing cocktail. They’ll wonder what your days are like, and whether you’re spending your time reading a book on the beach, snacking on shaved ice, or posing with a pineapple. Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically, they could technically book a trip on their own. But they may decide to live vicariously through your Instagram story in the meantime, where you’ll recap your sun-soaked days, from the excursions you took, to the friends you made.

Hawaii is quite possible *the* best place to bond with your besties and new acquaintances. Whether you’re embarking on a beautiful hike, zip-lining through lush greenery, or snorkeling well past the shoreline together, you’re bound to become closer with your travel pals. Post all the pics you take with them and while on the go on social media with these Hawaii captions.

“Aloha, besties.” “In a beachy state of mind.” “A pineapple a day keeps the worries away.” “Going on a vaxication? I’ll beach you to it.” “Out of all the adventures I’ve taken, Hawaii is my favorite.” “Have a Hawaiian day!” “Do more things that require going to Hawaii.” “I found paradise, and it’s better than you’d imagine it to be.” “Salt in my hair, sand in my shoes.” “Never have I ever been to the North Shore... until now.” “To the island we go.” “Back to my beachy business.” “All heart eyes for Hawaii.” “My hobbies include going to Hawaii.” “Getting salty. Be back later.” “Ready, set, hike.” “I’d climb all the Hawaiian mountains for you.” “Just checked Hawaii off my bucket list.” “My favorite color is sunset.” "Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, inspired, and salty all at once." "Find me under the palms." “Heaven must be just like Hawaii.” “Wave hello to all my new friends in Hawaii.” “So, where’s Lilo and Stitch?” “Talk to the palm.” "Living on island time." "The best view comes after the hardest climb." “Meet me where the palm trees are.” "I'm not coming home. That’s for shore" “Don’t forget your daily dose of vitamin sea.” "Woke up in Kauai." “It’s nice to meet you, Maui.” “On my way to Oahu.” “Learning a little bit of Hawaiian everywhere I go.” “TFW you see the mountains of Hawaii for the first time.” "Live, love, aloha." “Hawaii is not a state of mind, but a state of grace." — Paul Theroux “See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me.” — Auli'i Cravalho, “How Far I’ll Go”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.