When Harry Potter New York first opened its doors on June 3, 2021, it felt like it was built with me in mind. Not only have I been a lifelong Potterhead, but June 3 is also my birthday, so for me to taste the Butterbeer and explore the space ahead of the public was the ultimate gift. Well, clearly, HPNY remembered my big day, because I got a personal cake ahead of the flagship’s first anniversary celebration — the same treat a select few fans will get if they visit the store on its own birthday.

On Friday, June 3, the Harry Potter New York flagship store is giving away personal birthday cakes that read, “Happee Birthdae Harry,” like the one Hagrid made in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, absolutely free. It’s a vanilla sponge cake with raspberry filling and buttercream, so you know it’s delicious. The catch? You have to be one of the first 100 visitors to enter the doors of the NYC establishment on the big day.

For those who miss out on the opportunity to snag the special miniature cake, all hope is not lost. The next 100 visitors will receive a special gift as well: Butterbeer. Harry Potter NY is home to the iconic Butterbeer Bar, so naturally there will be plenty available on tap. But if you’re customer No. 101-200, then you’ll get a bottle of the creamy butterscotch beverage on the house.

If you’re unable to visit the space on June 3, there are still plenty of options to buy merch and treats via the Harry Potter online store, including the beloved Butterbeer.

Personally, I’m looking forward to July 31, because if Harry Potter NY is pulling out all the stops for my birthday — OK, and the shop’s anniversary — imagine what kinds of celebrations are in store for Harry’s birthday himself.

For more information on all the happenings at Harry Potter’s official store in NYC, visit HarryPotterStore.com.