When you think of holiday movies, Harry Potter probably isn’t the first film that comes to mind, but true Harry Potter fans know the Christmas scenes are so vital to the movies that it brings the seasonal feels. If you’re not fully convinced, you will be once you see what the new Wizarding World Holiday Trunk from Warner Bros. and Uber Eats is all about. With tons of wizard-approved goodies and a Hogwarts-inspired gingerbread castle, the trunk is basically every muggles’ dream. Whether you’re shopping for the Harry Potter stan in your life or you just want to treat yourself to an early holiday present, here’s how to get a Hogwarts gingerbread house on Uber Eats.

If the Harry Potter series isn’t in your holiday movie rotation already, it’s definitely about to be — after all, you can’t build your Hogwarts gingerbread castle without getting in the magical spirit. Packed inside the Wizarding World Holiday Trunk, which launches on Dec. 19, is a bundle of Enchanted Cookies made to look like various Hogwarts essentials, including a broomstick, a pet owl, a series of potions, and more, as well as a box of Sweet Treats filled with Bertie Botts Beans and a Chocolate Frog from the Harry Potter Jelly Belly collection.

The most exciting part about the trunk has to be the gingerbread castle, which comes with gingerbread pieces shaped like Hogwarts and beautifully crafted decorations to help you create a Hogwarts replica so accurate your guests will think it was assembled with a wizard’s help.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

How To Get Harry Potter Wizarding World Holiday Trunk From Uber Eats

You don’t have to plan a last minute trip to Platform 9 3/4 (or run through a wall) to get your hands on the trunk. Warner Bros. teamed up with Uber Eats to help bring the limited-edition trunk to muggles in 14 cities across the U.S. for $49.99 plus tax, as well as an additional four cities in Canada for $59.99 plus tax. Here’s where you can add a little magic to your holiday:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New Jersey

New York

Phoenix

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Toronto

Edmonton

Calgary

Vancouver

If you live in one of these cities, you can score the sweet gift set starting Dec. 19 by purchasing the trunk through Uber Eats for on-demand delivery. You’re gonna want to grab the goods ASAP, though, because the Wizarding World Holiday Trunk is only available while supplies last in each city through Dec. 23, which means you’ll probably be competing against the biggest Harry Potter stans in your city for the specialty kit.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

The trunk will be available for purchase via the Uber Eats website and mobile app. To buy it, all you need to do is search “Wizarding World Holiday Trunk” on Uber Eats search bar, select the trunk, and tap “Add to cart.” When you’re done, tap “View cart,” then “Go to checkout” to complete your order. According to Uber Eats, you’ll also be able to find the trunk via a billboard in the app that will take you directly to the shop.

BTW, don’t expect your order to come out to an even $49.99 — according to Uber Eats, the trunk will come with additional tax and standard delivery fees. Uber One members, on the other hand, will still get to enjoy $0 on delivery of their trunk.

Along with enough treats to feed the entire Weasley family, each set also comes with access to a special Augmented Reality (AR) journey to bring your trunk to life with the help of your smartphone. Sounds pretty magical to me.