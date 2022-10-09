Food
Check out Jelly Belly's Harry Potter Butterbeer collection.

There’s a Sorting Hat jelly bean dispenser, too!

By Jillian Giandurco
You’re about to be snacking like a wizard, because Jelly Belly launched a new collection of Harry Potter-inspired Butterbeer goodies on Oct. 3. And with a lineup of delicious candies, flavorful jelly beans, and unique collectible items, the collection is just as magical as it sounds.

The new additions to Jelly Belly’s Harry Potter line are available now on the Jelly Belly website, as well as in-stores at various Jelly Belly retailers.

To find the goodies near you, check out the Store Locator on the Jelly Belly website and select the Harry Potter brand filter.

