There's no denying that the Harry Potter books and movies have major staying power even two decades later. Not only did they guide our adolescent years into into some transcendent, wizardly wanderlust, but they also highlighted the importance of finding friends you can rely on. Whether your nose was in the books, on the screen, or both (obviously), friendship was an everlasting theme at Hogwarts. If you want to show your besties some love on Instagram, these Harry Potter captions perfectly capture the #squadgoal of Harry, Ron, and Hermione and will give you some major nostalgia.

Honestly, these three are still thick as thieves after all this time. Well, at least the actors are. On Jan. 1, 2022, fans got to watch as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reunited for the Harry Potter 20 year anniversary special on HBO Max. In addition to reminiscing on some of the best moments from filming the series, the Harry Potter stars also opened up about cementing their lifelong friendship while growing up together on the grounds of Hogwarts.

The golden trio became the kind of IRL friends that would help each other out, no matter what, just like your own squad would do for you. Even though your besties’ everlasting dedication to your friendship may seem pretty magical, that's genuinely all them, without the spells. After 20 years, it’s pretty clear that Harry Potter isn't going anywhere, and neither are they.

While none of us received our acceptance letter to Hogwarts, we also have some great friends in our lives that we want to pay homage to. Ultimately, that's what it's all about. With the right lumos (aka light-creation spell) and setting, it's only right that you finish off a “mischief managed” picture of you and your besties on Instagram with a heartfelt and meaningful Harry Potter quote. If you don't know where to start (after all, there are plenty of great Harry Potter quotes to choose from), browse through a few of these Harry Potter captions for ideas.

“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." -- Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban "What's comin' will come, an' we'll meet it when it does." -- Rubeus Hagrid, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire “Until the very end.” -- James Potter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows “Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.” -- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire “We cannot choose our fate, but we can choose others. Be careful in knowing that.” -- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix “Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.” -- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light” -- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban "After all this time?" 'Always' said Snape." -- J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows "It matters not what someone was born, but what they grow to be." -- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire "All was well." -- J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows “Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect.” -- Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix "Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving."-- Kingsley Shacklebolt, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows "We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided."-- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire "What's life without a little risk?"-- Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix "The ones that love us never really leave us." -- Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban “He must have known you would always want to come back.” — Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows “I’ll go with you.” — Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows “What a beautiful place to be with friends.” — Dobby, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows “I enjoyed the meetings, too. It was like having friends.” — Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince “Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love.” — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows “Books! And cleverness! There are more important things — friendship and bravery.” — Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “We’re with you whatever happens.” — Ron Weasley, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince “To have been loved so deeply [...] will give us some protection forever.” — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone