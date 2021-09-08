First, it was hard lemonade, and then it was seltzer. Now, hard kombucha is the latest trendy spiked beverage everyone who’s 21 and over is sipping on. In fact, bringing a pack of JuneShine or Flying Embers to your next picnic or backyard hang is sure to make you the most welcomed person at the party. Just make sure to bring along some hard kombucha Instagram captions for all the beverage selfies and candid snaps you’ll take of everyone getting in on the boozy sips.

While hard seltzer has definitely had its moment, hard kombucha also holds its own in the spiked beverage arena. It’s packed with all the flavors you’d expect of traditional kombucha, but with the added kick of alcohol. It can also have the probiotics of regular kombucha and is typically gluten-free. It’s light, refreshing, and the perfect companion for any end-of-summer or fall celebrations you may be having.

By having these 50 hard kombucha captions on hand, you’ll be able to memorialize those simple moments of drinking on the porch or having a movie night with your besties on Instagram. If you’re at least 21, you may even want to snap a pic of your cute kombucha can or a picture-perfect hard kombucha cocktail you made from a TikTok recipe. Either way, you’ll be all set, thanks to these hard kombucha quotes.

Elisaveta Ivanova/E+/Getty Images