The has finally arrived and it’s time to celebrate the most important man in your life: your dad. His birthday only comes around once per year, so it’s extra important to tell him how much you love and appreciate him while also teasing him a little about getting older. Say happy birthday, dad with these Instagram captions that do all of the above and are perfect way to show him you care.

Maybe your dad is the sentimental type that loves a good quote. In that case, you’ll want to post an Instagram carousel of photos of you two throughout the years, ending with a current pic. That alone will warm your dad’s heart, but add in a sweet dad quote for a caption, and you’ll have pretty much make his birthday. But if you’re dad’s more of a jokester, he’ll love a goofy photo of the two of you with a funny dad quote or pun. You could even put up an inside dad joke that only the two of you know. That’s sure to make his birthday that much sweeter.

Celebrating your dad’s birthday is super important. After all, who else would you call in the middle of an emergency? Say “happy birthday, dad” with any of these Instagram captions that’ll show him just how much you appreciate him.

