The holiday season has arrived, and Hanukkah 2021 is already in full swing. While the festival of lights is all about those multi-course meals with friends and family, that doesn’t mean you have to spend all eight days in the kitchen, thanks to all the recipe hacks that are trending on TikTok. For a delicious, yet simple feast, check out some of these popular Hanukkah recipes on TikTok.

The great thing about recipes on TikTok is that they tend to be on the simpler side, thanks to some great tips and hacks. That said, sometimes simple is better, and a lot of TikTokers have figured out the secret to simplifying popular Hanukkuh dishes without compromising on taste. For example, you know a potato latke recipe on TikTok is going to be amazing when you watch the fresh herbs being mixed in and the quick-and-easy frying process happening right on your screen. And don’t get me started on the freshly baked challah. Delicious.

When it comes down to it, Hanukkah is all about enjoying the people you love, and if cutting down on cooking time gives you more time to be with your family, then go for it. Besides, these Hanukkah recipes on TikTok are so tasty that no one will know that you whipped them up in half the time.

01 Traditional Potato Latkes @cookiterica TikToker @cookiterica demonstrates how to make traditional potato latkes with this super easy recipe. She lays out all the ingredients you’ll need, including about six pounds of freshly shredded potatoes, onion, salt, pepper, and flour. She even shows you exactly how to “zhush,” or squeeze out the extra liquid, before frying them up. Place these latkes on the table for a dish your fam is sure to be impressed by.

02 Beef Brisket While this beef brisket by @chophappy is such a breeze to make, it will taste like you spent hours cooking in the kitchen. First, grab an oven-safe casserole dish and place your potatoes, carrots, and celery along the bottom. Top with your brisket, and season the meat and veggies with the “secret ingredient”: onion soup mix. Top with freshly cut onions and a bit of broth, and pop into the oven for a main dish that’s sure to please.

03 Dreidel & Star-Shaped Sugar Cookies @Jakecohen These Hanukkah symbol cookies by @jakecohen are made from your favorite sugar or butter dough. Jake adds a bit of almond extract to his for flavor, but you could go with a more traditional vanilla extract if almond isn’t your thing. Then comes the fun part. Once you’ve cut out your dreidels and stars and the cookies have cooled, whip together some powdered sugar, cream, vodka, and lightly blended blue food coloring. Dip your cookies to give them a gorgeous blue and white marble look.

04 Matzo Ball Soup What’s Hanukkah without rich and delicious matzo ball soup? This simple soup recipe by @alex_mak3s is so good that you’ll want to make a big batch so everyone can have seconds. It starts off pretty simple. You can prepare your favorite chicken noodle soup recipe in a crockpot ahead of time, or you can go with a store bought version for simplicity. While that’s cooking or heating up, mix eggs, schmaltz (chicken fat) and matzo meal in a separate bowl to make your matzo balls, drop them into your soup, and top with fresh dill.

05 Sufganoit @iliveinmykitchen TikToker @iliveinmykitchen insists that you can make these mouth-watering mini donuts in 10 minutes or less. First, she lists out all the ingredients you need to make a soft and puffy dough, which looks a bit thicker than a pancake mix once it sets for a few minutes. Then, use a soup spoon to place globs of dough in oil to fry, fill them up with traditional strawberry jelly, and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

06 Hazelnut Rugelach If you have a food processor, this hazelnut rugelach recipe by @sugarpusher takes only minutes to prepare. First, load all the ingredients listed on the screen into your food processor and blend until smooth to make the dough. Rinse your processor out, then add the second round of ingredients and blend to make a creamy chocolate hazelnut filling. Cut into pie slices, roll up, and bake until lightly browned and gooey in the center. (There’s also a second rugelach video so you can see how the finished product is supposed to look.)

07 Homemade Hanukkah Pizza @chophappy While @chophappy’s Hanukkah-themed pizza isn’t a traditional dish, it’s still a lot of fun to make. All you need is a can of puff pastry, your favorite sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil. Roll out the puff pastry to create a crust, then smooth out your sauce over the top. Use dreidel, star, and menorah-shaped cookie cutters to shape your mozzarella, then place the cheese on the pizza. Season with fresh basil, cook until the crust is lightly browned, and serve hot.