46 Trick Or Treating Puns That You Can’t Reese-ist For Halloween

As you get older, your priorities change, and suddenly Halloween becomes less about going trick-or-treating, and more about who will win the ultimate social media costume contest on Oct. 31. How else will your friends know you had an amazing Halloween if you don’t Instagram all your spooky decor or your terrifying costume? Of course, your costume is just one part of the fun, since you still need to impress your followers with hilarious trick or treat puns for your Instagram captions that will get you all the likes your little spooky heart desires, even if you’re not out trick-or-treating.

As adults, we can still have our own version of trick or treating, even if that means heading to your local bakery and buying an assortment of festive cupcakes to celebrate the occasion, or baking up some cookies to give out to you and your boos. Just because you don’t go door to door anymore doesn’t mean you can’t have some treats! Needless to say, you should be prepared with trick or treating puns for your Instagram snap of your sweets, because what's Halloween without some tricks and treats?

Whether you purchase your sweets for a Hocus Pocus viewing get-together with your friends, or throw a backyard bash of your own with candy-inspired treats, or just snack on some chocolate solo, it’s time to take back the idea of trick or treating for an epic Halloween to remember. So, let everyone know adults can have just as much fun by captioning some awesome Instagram pics of your Halloween night with some witty puns. You'll most likely take a bunch of snaps of your main crew in costume and the candy you're about to savor. If you need help with your caption, here are 43 trick or treating and Halloween-inspired puns that will clue everyone in on the fun.

For Your Tricky Selfies

"Trick or treat yo'self."

"If you got it, haunt it."

"Straight outta coffin."

"Basic witch."

"Life is gourd."

"Ghouls just wanna have fun!"

"Witch and famous."

“Hello gourd-geous”

For Your Trick Or Treat Yo'self Party Pics

"Creep it real."

"I'm here for the boos."

"Eat, drink, and be scary."

"Trick or eat, watch your feet."

"Hey boo, let's get sheet faced."

"More boos, please."

"Happy Hallo-wine."

"Give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

"Witch witch bish."

"Halloween is skelefun!"

For Your Hella On Fleek Squad Pics

"Trick or treat, squad on fleek, give us something good to drink."

“#SquadGhouls."

"Trick or treat, witches."

"Cheers, witches."

"Where my ghouls at?"

"What's up, my witches?"

"Sin-ghoul ladies!"

"Hey, ghoul, hey."

“Going spirit searching.”

For All Of Your *Give Me Something Good To Eat* Candy Pictures

"Witch better have my candy."

"Twix or treat."

"Trick or treat, something sweet."

"Trick or treat! Give me something good to eat. Give me candy, give me cake, give me something sweet to take!"

"Halloween makes me so corny."

“A ghoul’s gotta eat!”

For Your Sweet Pics With Bae

"Simply BOOtiful."

"You'll always be my boo."

"Hey BOOtiful!"

"I'm not playing Twix when I say I love you."

"I can't Reese-ist you!"

"I won't let you slip through my Butter Fingers."

“You're the left Twix to my right Twix.”

“I didn’t need a love potion to conjure this one.”

Clever Candy Puns

“You can’t teach an old dog new Twix.”

“There is no sugarcoating how good I look.”

“I get by with a skittle help from my friends.”

For Pics Of Your Fancy Cocktails

“Brewed it myself!”

“Witches brew is back in season.”

“Anyone want some boos?