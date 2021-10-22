It’s almost the holiday season — aka Hallmark Christmas movie time. There’s just something about those cozy made-for-TV movies that you can’t get enough of. While you marathon-watch every Hallmark movie you can from November to Dec. 25, you may even wish you could be a part of the magic IRL. If that’s the case, it seems Santa has come a little early this year, because there are Hallmark Christmas movie-inspired rooms at Wyndham Hotels locations for you to live out your holiday movie dreams.

For their Countdown to Christmas event, the Hallmark Channel has teamed up with Club Wyndham for the ultimate Christmas collab. Starting Nov. 12, guests at either the Nashville, New York City, or Vail’s Avon Wyndham Resorts have a chance to can stay in their very own holiday-themed suite. These one-bedroom suites aren’t just filled with some Christmas trees and evergreen garland, either. The Hallmark Christmas movie-inspired rooms are decorated with floor-to-ceiling holiday decor to really make you feel like you’ve stepped inside some of your fave Christmas movies. Each room also has its own theme and aesthetic as well depending on what kind of Hallmark movies you prefer.

Are you someone who goes for the classic Hallmark movie where an out-of-town workaholic discovers the true meaning of Christmas from a gorgeous local? You’ll want to stay in the Classic Hallmark Channel Christmas suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in NYC. This room has everything you need to enjoy all the experiences of a traditional Hallmark Christmas movie. Each of the rooms comes with their own unique and festive experience, and for this one, there will be a mailbox marked “Letters to Santa” where you can write your holiday wish list with the provided stationery to send off to the North Pole.

If you’re traveling to Nashville, the room’s theme is Country Christmas to match the city’s musical roots. Feeling musical yourself? Enjoy some in-room karaoke with your own machine or dance around to your fave Christmas songs with a record player. The entire suite will also have a country cottage feel with tons of turquoise and plaid accents.

Perhaps you prefer the snowy Hallmark Christmas movies. If that’s the case, you’ll want to stay at the Club Wyndham Resort at the Vail community of Avon in their Snowy Mountain Christmas suite. This room was designed to make you feel like you’re in a cozy Christmas cabin or ski resort in the mountains. You’ll even find a shower full of “snowballs” and a light projector that is designed to make it look like there’s falling snow inside. There’s snow way you want to miss that kind of holiday magic.

Of course, all three of the suites will also feature the amenities you’d normally find at any of the Wyndham vacation clubs, like a fully-equipped kitchen as well as living, and dining spaces, but there will also be some additional holiday goodies throughout. For instance, each suite will also have stations for ornament crafting and hot cocoa making, as well as gingerbread house kits and presents under the Christmas tree. You’ll also get a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection, so you can have a cozy night in to watch your fave films with some popcorn and candy.

For a truly immersive experience, these suites will also come with their own scent machines to fill your room with the smell of freshly basked gingerbread cookies. Don’t forget to document all the fun for the ‘Gram by taking a pic in your very own Hallmark Christmas movie scene setup.

If this sounds like your very own winter wonderland, you can book your stay at one of the Wyndham Resorts starting Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. These Countdown to Christmas Holiday Suites will be available Nov. 12 through Jan. 1 for two to three-night stays with rates starting at $295 per night. If you’re a Club Wyndham vacation club member, there will be select dates throughout November and December just for you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that anyone not fully vaccinated should delay any travel plans until you do become fully vaccinated, and you’ll want to follow any local health guidelines while you’re there. This is the perfect romantic vacay for you and your partner if all you want to do is stay inside, get cozy, and watch tons of Hallmark Christmas movies. However, if you do want to venture outside your suite, each guest will be given a location-based “Holiday Experience Checklist” filled with all the best seasonal experiences in their chosen destination, which is curated by Club Wyndham’s Annie Roberts.

You’ll also get to take home some of the Christmas magic with you. After checking out, you’ll be given a keepsake gift basket, which includes a Hallmark ornament, Hallmark wine, a Hallmark Channel Monopoly game set, Hallmark holiday cards, and even more surprises. When it comes to holiday experiences, this is one yule never fir-get.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.