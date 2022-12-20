Hailey Bieber’s YouTube channel is her personal hub for sharing all her favorite things via video, from skincare routines and chats with celeb guests, to special event “get ready with me” videos and easy home recipes. Her newest installment of foodie content takes us into the kitchen of the Bieber household to make her go-to, protein-packed breakfasts. Besides being nutritious, her two favorite options also have chocolate in common, so these recipes are perfect if your sweet tooth activates the second you wake up in the morning. Here’s how to make Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Protein Pancakes recipe as well as a Chocolate Espresso Protein Shake that’s great for an on-the-go treat.

Bieber describes the recipe combo as “one for when you're rushing out the door, and another for when you have a little more time to make something sweet and delicious.” In the video, self-proclaimed “chef-y *ss Biebs” served serious pancake “flippage” as she showed how to make her chocolate-filled pancakes and super simple espresso shake. She noted cooking tips and ingredient recommendations along the way, and embraced a duality between nutritious choices and comfort cravings, saying, “We are using all organic ingredients and we’re adding some protein. But other than that, they’re drenched in butter and there’s chocolate.” Yum.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In both breakfast ideas, Bieber uses chocolate protein from Orgain, but you can sub that for whichever brand or type of milk you prefer. For the pancake topping, she makes homemade whipped cream using the same brand of coconut cream in her Strawberry Glaze Smoothie Erewon collab. If you have coconut cream on hand anyway, you could make a strawberry-chocolate breakfast or brunch inspired by Mrs. Bieber, with this Strawberry Glaze Smoothie recipe and one of the yummy recipes below.

How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes

You’ll need:

1 cup pancake box mix

2 scoops Orgain chocolate protein powder

1/2 chocolate chips

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (or milk of choice)

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 banana

Maple syrup

Coconut cream

3 tbsp butter

In a large bowl, mix together the pancake mix, protein powder, almond milk, and vanilla. Add in the egg and combine until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips to complete the batter. On the stove in a nonstick pan, melt a tab of butter on medium-low heat. On a plate, serve two pancakes and spread butter on each pancake. In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, whip the coconut cream until fluffy. Slice the banana and arrange it on top of the pancakes. Add a dollop of coconut whipped cream and drizzle maple syrup over the top. Serve and enjoy.

How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Protein Coffee

Bieber’s espresso shake is an easy way to check off your daily doses of protein, caffeine, and chocolate. If you don’t have an espresso maker, you can make her “Grab & Go” shake by going to a coffee shop and ordering an espresso shot over ice. Then, you can pour your fav chocolate protein drink over the top. You can also warm it up in a hot cocoa or mocha to sip along your commute.

You’ll need:

11 oz Orgain Chocolate Fudge protein shake

1 espresso shot

Ice