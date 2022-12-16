Deciding what to eat for dinner is an age-old quandary that never seems to get easier. Opting for delivery is always a good option when you have no desire to cook, but then you still have to decide what you want to eat. The next time you need some meal inspo, you can take a look at Grubhub’s Top Ordering Trends of 2022 — you know, if you needed something to confirm that you should definitely get a burrito and marg tonight.

You’ve probably gotten pretty good at narrowing down your dinner plans over time, but everyone knows it’s not an exact science. A meal that worked for you last month might not be the ~vibe~ tonight, and those dishes you meal prepped earlier in the week always start to give you the ick around day five. And with so many delicious delivery options to choose from, scrolling through apps like Grubhub doesn’t always seem to help, either. It’s time to get creative with your dinner planning process, and Grubhub’s 2022 Delivered report is here to help. The recap, which was released on Dec. 14, breaks down the top food and drink items of 2022 by analyzing millions of orders placed through the delivery service, from dipping sauces and milk alternatives, to dessert orders and late-night go-to bite. It’s basically the Spotify Wrapped of the food delivery world.

The Wrapped comparisons don’t end there, because the app also brought back its personalized Delivered reports for diners on Dec. 13, which gives Grubhub loyalists a rundown of all their takeout highlights for the year.

How To Get Your Grubhub Personalized Delivery Report

No, you won’t be given a Meal Personality, but you will be able to see what your most ordered item of the year was, which is just as cool IMO. Diners who placed a certain amount of orders through Grubhub during the year will receive their report via an email link starting Dec. 14.

Whether you want to narrow down your dinner options, or you’re looking to expand your ~palate~ with some trendy dishes, here’s a list of the meals, menus, and more that dominated 2022, according to Grubhub.

Grubhub’s Most Popular Foods Of 2022

Some diners stuck to the basics, while others went all out with treat yourself vibes. The top dishes ordered on Grubhub this year were:

Burrito (bowl or regular) Cheeseburger Cheese Pizza Pad Thai Chicken Quesadilla California Roll Fried Chicken Sandwich Caesar Salad Chicken Tikka Masala Boneless Wings

Grubhub’s Most Ordered Desserts Of 2022

No meal is complete without a little treat, and these dished were the most beloved desserts of them all:

Tiramisu Baklava Cookies Cheesecake Brownie

Shutterstock

Grubhub’s Most Popular Dipping Sauces Of 2022

Anyone who orders at least two sauces with their meal will tell you dipping sauces are a key ingredient to any great dish. These were the most popular condiments of the year:

Ketchup Ranch Buffalo Sauce Honey Mustard Spicy Mustard

Grubhub’s Most Popular Coffee Orders Of 2022

Some days, getting out of bed for a coffee run is just a no-go, but thankfully Grubhub was always there to save the day with these popular coffee orders:

Iced Coffee Hot Coffee Iced Caramel Coffee Iced French Vanilla Coffee Frozen Coffee

Grubhub’s Most Ordered Alcohol Of 2022

For the nights you didn’t want to go out but still wanted to have fun, these alcoholic beverages were just a hop, skip, and a delivery fee away:

Beer Margarita Hot Sake Piña Colada White Wine (Sauvignon Blanc)

Shutterstock

If Grubhub’s Delivered report is too macro for you, the recap also breaks down the most ordered dishes from cities coast to coast, including NYC, San Francisco, and Austin. The item New Yorkers couldn’t get enough of were bagels (no surprise there), while SF-based diners always made sure they had a bottle of sauvignon blanc handy just in case. Austin, on the other hand, was big on the Mexican Martinis, and Angelenos always made sure to add a side of buffalo sauce to their carts.

It’s no surprise burritos made it to the top spot, but who knew tiramisu was arriving on everyone’s doorsteps so often? Take this as your sign to add dessert to your order tonight.