90 Group Chat Names For Your Pledge Class You'll Be Omega Fan Of
Keepin’ it classy with the right name.
When Bid Day finally rolls around, you’re not only joining a sorority house, but also gaining a bunch of new sisters. While going through initiation, you and your fellow pledge class members have gotten so much closer to each other. You may even have a group chat going on to keep everyone in the know as you make plans for the year. Since your convos are anything but basic, you’ll need some creative group chat names for your pledge class to update your thread.
By now, you know that every group chat you have on your phone needs a unique name. Not only does it help to keep the convo organized, but the right name can also really set the tone. When picking out a sorority group chat name, you’ve got to find one that matches your tribe’s vibe. For instance, if you and your fellow sisters are already starting to make inside jokes, you’ll want a funny group chat name that will make you LOL every time you get a notification. On the flip side, a sweet sorority chat name might be more your style if you already feel such a strong connection to your fellow sisters.
The process of choosing a group chat name that works for you can be a fun bounding experience, so send your sisters this list of 90 pledge class group chat names to decide on. Once you have a solid chat going, you’ll feel more comfortable sharing sorority secrets and spilling sorori-tea with each other.
- Sisters For Life
- Sister Act
- Pledge Class Is In Session
- Sorori-tea Time
- House It Going?
- Hey Soul Sisters
- My Nu Sisters
- You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls
- It’s All Greek To Us
- Sorori-terrific
- Omega Fan Of My Pledge Class
- Sister Squad
- Mermaid To Be Sisters
- Home Sweet Home
- Sisterhood Of The Traveling Texts
- Rushing Into Sisterhood
- Campus Cuties
- Beta Than Any Other Class
- What A Rush
- Nacho Average Sisters
- We’re Feeling Phi-ne
- We've Got Class
- Pledge Classy
- Mu Fave Sisters
- The Heathers On Campus
- With Mu People
- Phi Love My Pledge Class
- Living In The Mu-ment
- Kappa Diem
- The Chamber Of Secrets
- Orange You Glad To Be My Sisters
- Beta-ful Pledge Class
- Phi Love Mu Class
- A Bunch Of Littles
- Shrimply The Best Class
- Sister Bonding Time
- Life Of Phi
- Best Fries Forever
- Instant Besties
- Keeping Up With The Pledge Class
- Pledge Classy And Sassy
- Sisters With Class
- Keep It Pledge Classy
- Modern Family
- Nonstop Notifications
- Phi Love You
- Beta Got Back
- Over The MUn
- We Need A Kappa-ccino
- Kind Of A Big Dill
- Gouda Pledge Class
- Turtle-y Awesome Pledge Class
- Egg-cited Sisters
- Party Thyme
- My Sistars!
- Purrfect Sisters
- Sisters By Heart
- Berry Good Pledge Class
- Love A Latte
- Words Cannot Espresso
- OOTD Dump
- Doughnut Worry About Initiation
- Feeling A Bit Rushed
- A Pizza My Heart
- Grape Pear Of Sisters
- Snaps For Us
- On Wednesdays We Wear Our Letters
- Let’s Get Little
- How Sweet It Is To Be Greek
- Screenshots Or It Didn’t Happen
- One In A Watermelon
- The Golden Girls
- Full House
- The Dream Team
- Sisterly Love
- You Can't Text With Us
- The Chosen Ones
- We Grow Together
- We Went Greek
- Sis Code
- We’re All In This Together — High School Musical
- Tall Class Of Water
- The Sorority Meme Team
- Campus Quad Squad
- This Class is A+
- The Proud Family
- Pledge Class Circle
- Lava My Pledge Class
- My Chosen Family
- Sisters With Something To Say