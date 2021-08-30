90 Group Chat Names For Your Pledge Class You'll Be Omega Fan Of

When Bid Day finally rolls around, you’re not only joining a sorority house, but also gaining a bunch of new sisters. While going through initiation, you and your fellow pledge class members have gotten so much closer to each other. You may even have a group chat going on to keep everyone in the know as you make plans for the year. Since your convos are anything but basic, you’ll need some creative group chat names for your pledge class to update your thread.

By now, you know that every group chat you have on your phone needs a unique name. Not only does it help to keep the convo organized, but the right name can also really set the tone. When picking out a sorority group chat name, you’ve got to find one that matches your tribe’s vibe. For instance, if you and your fellow sisters are already starting to make inside jokes, you’ll want a funny group chat name that will make you LOL every time you get a notification. On the flip side, a sweet sorority chat name might be more your style if you already feel such a strong connection to your fellow sisters.

The process of choosing a group chat name that works for you can be a fun bounding experience, so send your sisters this list of 90 pledge class group chat names to decide on. Once you have a solid chat going, you’ll feel more comfortable sharing sorority secrets and spilling sorori-tea with each other.

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images