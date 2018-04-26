It's almost time to walk across the graduation stage and into the real world. Soon enough, you'll be in a sea of graduates with decorated caps, eagerly waiting for your name to be called. Many students love to DIY their caps with quotes and pictures inspired by their college experience. You only get one cap, so it's understandable how difficult it is picking out that special quote you'd like to put on it. Luckily for you, some of the best song lyrics for graduation caps (and senior quotes) will get all of your emotions across.

You’ve definitely been there when a song plays on the radio and it speaks to you on another level. A graduation song can do that for you at this special time in your life. Where the perfect words can be difficult to come up with, music can fill that void. Therefore, if you're at a total loss for the right graduation song quotes for your cap, choose any of these 40 graduation song lyrics for graduation caps to express your bittersweet feels.

These senior quotes from songs not only work for your cap design, but can also be perfect graduation song captions. If there’s more than one graduation song quote that’s calling to you, use your fave for your cap and the rest can be used as captions for showing off your graduation lewk on Insta.

"As we go on, we remember all the times we had together. And as our lives change, come whatever, we will still be friends forever." — Vitamin C, "Graduation (Friends Forever)" "Goodbye to you. Goodbye to everything that I knew." — Michelle Branch, "Goodbye To You" "It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right, I hope you had the time of your life." — Green Day, "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)" "I'm that star up in the sky. I'm that mountain peak up high. Hey I made it, hmm, I'm the world's greatest." — R. Kelly, "The World's Greatest" "There's a time for joy. A time for tears. A time we'll treasure through the years. We'll remember always graduation day." — The Beach Boys, "Graduation Day" "Ain't about how fast I get there. Ain't about what's waiting on the other side. It's the climb." — Miley Cyrus, "The Climb" "Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten" "Don't stop believing, hold on to that feeling." — Journey, "Don't Stop Believin'" "May you stay forever young." — Bob Dylan, "Forever Young" "Life is a highway. I wanna ride it all night long." — Rascal Flatts, "Life Is A Highway" "Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this." — Kelly Clarkson, "A Moment Like This" "Don't you, forget about me." — Simple Minds, "Don't You (Forget About Me)" "I was here. I lived, I loved. I was here." — Beyoncé, "I Was Here" "Now I've had the time of my life." — Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" "I wish that I could have this moment for life." — Nicki Minaj, "Moment 4 Life" "We've come a long way from where we began. Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again." — Wiz Khalifa, "See You Again" "Started from the bottom now we're here." — Drake, "Started From The Bottom" "Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire, we can burn brighter than the sun." — Fun., "We Are Young" "If you're lost you can look, and you will find me, time after time. If you fall I will catch you. I'll be waiting, time after time." — Cyndi Lauper, "Time After Time" "'Cause baby you're a firework. Come on show 'em what you're worth." — Katy Perry, "Firework" “Long live the walls we crashed through. I had the time of my life, with you.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Live” “We are never ever, ever getting back together.” — Taylor Swift, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “We don't know where we're going, but we know where we belong.” — Harry Styles, “Sweet Creature” “You say, ‘Goodbye,’ and I say, ‘Hello, hello, hello.’” — The Beatles, “Hello, Goodbye” “History has its eyes on you.” — Hamilton, “History Has Its Eyes on You” “You never walk alone.” — BTS, “A Supplementary Story : You Never Walk Alone” “There's a million things I haven't done, but just you wait.” — Hamilton, “Alexander Hamilton” “All I know since yesterday is everything has changed.” — Taylor Swift, “Everything Has Changed” “There ain't nothing gonna stop me now.” — The Princess and the Frog, “Almost There” “There's just no telling how far I'll go.” — Moana, “How Far I’ll Go” “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you.” — Taylor Swift, “New Year’s Day” “On this day we become legendary.” — Kanye West, “Good Morning” “Bye, bye, bye!” — *NSYNC, “Bye Bye Bye” “Real hot girl sh*t.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl Summer” “It's my, my, my time to butterfly.” — Selena Gomez, “Revival” “Time for me to fly.” — Jonas Brothers, “Time for Me to Fly” “Hello from the other side.” — Adele, “Hello” “And at last I see the light.” — Tangled, “I See the Light” “Welcome to the final show.” — Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times” “Keep it sweet in your memory.” — Harry Styles, “Sunflower, Vol. 6”