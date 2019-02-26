Whenever you see "squad goals" posted on someone else's Instagram pic or TikTok video, you wonder if that group has ever actually met your best friends. You know deep down that your crew is the real definition of squad goals. You love your girl gang so much that your group chat is constantly lighting up with notifications, and when you're not together, you're planning your next hang. So far, you've only ever referred to them as your best friends, but it's about time you finally upgraded to the girl group names level.

If you think of a well-known girls gang name, most of them had epic nicknames that people referred to them as. Just think about it, you’ve got The Plastics from Mean Girls and the Pink Ladies from Grease. You know your girl squad deserves a fun name as well for all your funny text convos and hilrarious memes. You could even use your new nickname to label your group chat, use it as a hashtag for all of your group selfies, or even get matching T-shirts for your weekend getaway. (Because yes, your bond to these amazing humans is that serious.) A team name for you and your girls is exactly what’s missing from the special relationship you have with each other.

You all may have been besties since kindergarten, or maybe it’s freshman year math class that brought you all together. Either way, these girls are now your sisters for life. Sometimes, a group name comes naturally from an inside joke you share, or a reference from your favorite TV show or movie. But, if you need a little inspiration, here are 90 girl group names that you and your friends can sort through for ideas.

We Slay All Day The Not-So-Salty Friendchip The Bae-Goals The Taco Belles Mermaid To Be Friends Tequila Mockingbirds Dumbledore's Army The Not-So-Shady Beaches Chicks With Kicks The Grapeful Girls The Gourdgeous Girls The Emperor's New Crew Ski Patrol The Lost Girls Destiny's Children The Big Dill Crew The Pizza Partners The Loft Mates Berry Cool Crew Hap-Bey Baes The Fineapples The Waffle Lot Brunch Crew The Peachy Queens Swan Goals Souper Friends Teariffic Friends The Match Mates In Heaven Cerealsly The Best Space Babes The Meme Team Super Girls The Pawsome Party Latte Love The Cowbelles Fly Girls The Bumble-Beys Awesome Blossoms The Support Bras The Ladybugs The Fintastic Crew The Lots Of Lavas Lil' Rascals Soul Sisters The American Idols Artistocat Ladies Beast Friends Mugnificent Crew Gouda Friends Purrfect Friends Chick Clique Best Fries Forever The Pack The Cover Girls The Cherry Best The Gemini Twins The Beast Teas Dino-Mite Crew The Squad Ghouls Eggcellent Squad The Best Buds The Beaches No Otter Crew The Pretty In Pinks Some Bunnies The Main Squeezes The Spuds The Damn-Delions The Gilmore Girls The Unicorny Friends Feline Good Crew The Pretty Little Liars The Sweet Potatoes The Pho Real Friends Lunar Ladies Witchy Women The Firebirds California Girls Leading Ladies Queen Bees Woke Women Slick Chicks Wolf Pack Goal Diggers Sisters For Life Space Cowgirls Lady Bugs Honey Bees Girly Girls Classy, Sassy Gals