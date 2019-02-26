BFFs
Whenever you see "squad goals" posted on someone else's Instagram pic or TikTok video, you wonder if that group has ever actually met your best friends. You know deep down that your crew is the real definition of squad goals. You love your girl gang so much that your group chat is constantly lighting up with notifications, and when you're not together, you're planning your next hang. So far, you've only ever referred to them as your best friends, but it's about time you finally upgraded to the girl group names level.

If you think of a well-known girls gang name, most of them had epic nicknames that people referred to them as. Just think about it, you’ve got The Plastics from Mean Girls and the Pink Ladies from Grease. You know your girl squad deserves a fun name as well for all your funny text convos and hilrarious memes. You could even use your new nickname to label your group chat, use it as a hashtag for all of your group selfies, or even get matching T-shirts for your weekend getaway. (Because yes, your bond to these amazing humans is that serious.) A team name for you and your girls is exactly what’s missing from the special relationship you have with each other.

You all may have been besties since kindergarten, or maybe it’s freshman year math class that brought you all together. Either way, these girls are now your sisters for life. Sometimes, a group name comes naturally from an inside joke you share, or a reference from your favorite TV show or movie. But, if you need a little inspiration, here are 90 girl group names that you and your friends can sort through for ideas.

  1. We Slay All Day
  2. The Not-So-Salty Friendchip
  3. The Bae-Goals
  4. The Taco Belles
  5. Mermaid To Be Friends
  6. Tequila Mockingbirds
  7. Dumbledore's Army
  8. The Not-So-Shady Beaches
  9. Chicks With Kicks
  10. The Grapeful Girls
  11. The Gourdgeous Girls
  12. The Emperor's New Crew
  13. Ski Patrol
  14. The Lost Girls
  15. Destiny's Children
  16. The Big Dill Crew
  17. The Pizza Partners
  18. The Loft Mates
  19. Berry Cool Crew
  20. Hap-Bey Baes
  21. The Fineapples
  22. The Waffle Lot
  23. Brunch Crew
  24. The Peachy Queens
  25. Swan Goals
  26. Souper Friends
  27. Teariffic Friends
  28. The Match Mates In Heaven
  29. Cerealsly The Best
  30. Space Babes
  31. The Meme Team
  32. Super Girls
  33. The Pawsome Party
  34. Latte Love
  35. The Cowbelles
  36. Fly Girls
  37. The Bumble-Beys
  38. Awesome Blossoms
  39. The Support Bras
  40. The Ladybugs
  41. The Fintastic Crew
  42. The Lots Of Lavas
  43. Lil' Rascals
  44. Soul Sisters
  45. The American Idols
  46. Artistocat Ladies
  47. Beast Friends
  48. Mugnificent Crew
  49. Gouda Friends
  50. Purrfect Friends
  51. Chick Clique
  52. Best Fries Forever
  53. The Pack
  54. The Cover Girls
  55. The Cherry Best
  56. The Gemini Twins
  57. The Beast Teas
  58. Dino-Mite Crew
  59. The Squad Ghouls
  60. Eggcellent Squad
  61. The Best Buds
  62. The Beaches
  63. No Otter Crew
  64. The Pretty In Pinks
  65. Some Bunnies
  66. The Main Squeezes
  67. The Spuds
  68. The Damn-Delions
  69. The Gilmore Girls
  70. The Unicorny Friends
  71. Feline Good Crew
  72. The Pretty Little Liars
  73. The Sweet Potatoes
  74. The Pho Real Friends
  75. Lunar Ladies
  76. Witchy Women
  77. The Firebirds
  78. California Girls
  79. Leading Ladies
  80. Queen Bees
  81. Woke Women
  82. Slick Chicks
  83. Wolf Pack
  84. Goal Diggers
  85. Sisters For Life
  86. Space Cowgirls
  87. Lady Bugs
  88. Honey Bees
  89. Girly Girls
  90. Classy, Sassy Gals

