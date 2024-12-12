Sippin’ Diet Pepsi may be what Addison Rae likes to do, but for the holidays, I’m enjoying something a little more festive. Pepsi released a gingerbread-flavored Pepsi Zero, and I got my hands on one of the limited-edition mini cans.

Since Pepsi Zero Gingerbread isn’t hitting grocery store shelves, it’s a bit hard to cop a can. Starting Dec. 4, the first 500 fans who purchased two 10-packs of Pepsi mini cans from TikTok received a free Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Can in their order. The brand also had a sweepstakes that ended on Wednesday, Dec. 11, where fans could win a can of the gingerbread-flavored soda. Though the sweepstakes have now ended, it’s possible Pepsi could restock the seasonal flavor if it does well.

Something you should know about me: I’m a huge fan of gingerbread. One of my favorite traditions is getting a cookie from the gingerbread house at Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort, and I can’t wait for the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai to return to Starbucks’ holiday menu. So, when I saw that Pepsi had a gingerbread drink, I just had to try it for myself.

My Honest Review Of The Limited-Edition Gingerbread Pepsi Zero Mini Can

When asked about her favorite flavor, Britney Spears once said “Pepsi’s Pepsi,” and that’s how I feel about this specialty flavor. I was hoping for a strong, unique ginger flavor, but this tastes mostly like regular Pepsi.

It does have a slight cookie-like sweetness in the aftertaste that I don’t think I would have noticed if I was just casually sipping or if this was a blind taste-test. I was really searching for the gingerbread, and it wasn’t prominent at all. If anything, this just tasted like a mix between Pepsi Zero and Dr. Pepper.

Even though it wasn’t as festive as I would have liked, I enjoyed the Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread mini can for what it was. My favorite part was the design of the can, which looks like a gingerbread house. As someone who gets really into the holidays, I would buy a pack of just regular Pepsi cans if they were this cute. Hopefully next year, Pepsi will come out with adorable new cans and a gingerbread flavor everyone can try that really tastes like you’re eating a cookie off Santa’s plate.