For as long as you can remember, your sister has been your best friend. From playing games in the backyard to going out on the town for her big birthday bash, you two have always been inseparable and you wouldn’t have it any other way. She's your go-to girl when you’re having a bad day and need an ice cream session to vent out all your problems, and she’s always down to embark on an adventure with just the two of you. Any moment of the day or night, you could text her and say, “Hey, I have an idea,” and she’d be all in. This year, on her birthday, make her smile and feel loved back with sweet throwback photos or silly snaps of the two of you. Post your sister pics with one of these funny captions for your sister’s birthday on Instagram.

In the past, you’ve celebrated your sister on social media by posting pretty pictures of her that show off her personality, because your role model deserves to shine as the center of attention on her big day. You’ve tapped the “share” button on faded throwback photos of you two chasing after the ice cream truck in your neighborhood and ordering popsicles shaped like SpongeBob SquarePants. The following year, you might have created a cute collage for your Instagram story of your sister’s softball games, talent shows, or science fairs where she was a total star. For those events, you were always sitting on the sidelines, cheering her on and being a supportive sibling, even if she was wearing your jeans she stole from your closet..

This birthday will be no different. While you and your sister may have arguments over who is the real owner of that oversized sweatshirt, who gets to use the car on a Friday night, or what kind of takeout you should order, you’re still her No. 1 fan. You want to make her smile, giggle, and feel every amazing emotion in between on her day. These different types of sister birthday captions for instagram will totally capture your relationship with your big or little sis.

Funny Birthday Wishes For Your Sister That Bring The Sarcasm

"Great news! I didn't need Facebook to remind me it's your birthday." "I was told there would be cake." “Your birthday always reminds me of how lucky we were that we didn’t kill each other growing up. Have a great one, sis!” "I forgive you for being younger than me." "Here’s to another year of borrowing your clothes." "I hate you but I love you becayse you’re basically me." "FYI, she got half her clothes from my closet." "The only person who is allowed to get on my nerves and get away with it." “As a gift for your birthday, I decided not to tell everyone on social media how old you are today. You’re welcome!” "I can’t remember if I’m the good sister or the evil one... "

Instagram Wishes For Your Sister’s Birthday That Hype Her Up

"Ladies and gentlemen, my sister." "You don't get older, you level up." "That my best friend, she a real bad b*tch." — Saweetie, “Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)” "On this day, a queen was born." "I'm sending your selfie to NASA, because you're a star." "She's not old. She's vintage." In the kaleidoscope of my life, you form the most beautiful patterns filled with vibrant colors. "Bella and Gigi have nothing on us." “Slay all day, sister.” “Life isn't perfect, but you're close. Happy birthday, bestie.”

A Sister Birthday Caption For Instagram That’s Sweet, Because You’re Best Friends At The End Of The Day

“To my favorite sister, Happy birthday!” “Wishing a sweet day to the girl who makes everything sweeter.” "My first friend, my best friend." "She’s the Mary-Kate to my Ashley." "You’re the greatest gift our parents ever gave me." "A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves—a special kind of double." —Toni Morrison “Because I have a sister, I will always have a friend.” That’s my soundboard, my trust, my guardian of mysteries, and my best friend. “Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart.” “Thanks for being my built-in best friend for life.”

Funny Birthday Wishes For Your Sister On Instagram That’ll Make Her LOL

"When I say I won’t tell anyone, my sister doesn’t count." "It’s my sister's birthday! Hurt her and I will break your face." Siblings are like sour patch candy. They are sour and sweet, all in one go. “Being sisters means you always have back up.” "You’ve taught me every TikTok dance I know." “I smile because I’m your sister. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” “Happy Birthday to my sister, who keeps me sane… when she’s not driving me crazy.” “Sister, you are the SHE to my nanigans!” "Hope your birthday is a piece of cake." "Another year where you’ve spent almost every day with me."