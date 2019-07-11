Travel
3 young women from a beach group chat on pool floats after texting via their funny travel group name.

100 Funny Travel Group Chat Names When You’re Planning A Vacay With Your Main Beaches

Castaways, we are castaways.

By Rachel Chapman
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

Whenever you have a big trip planned, it’s pretty much all you can think about. In between searching for cool cafes to grab Insta-worthy treats, and beautiful landmarks that shouldn't be missed out on, you’re texting your travel crew with updates. The people you're vacationing with are the ones who truly understand how excited you are about the countdown. They’re also the ones you’ll want to stay connected with when you finally get away, which is why a themed beach group chat name for your vacation crew is absolutely necessary.

Nowadays, you have group chats for every little thing. From your best friends to your family, there are so many different conversations going on at the same time. You don’t want to accidentally send vacay pics to the wrong chat and give someone else major FOMO. That’s why you need to label your vacation posse with a funny travel group name. Your chosen moniker could also be something related to your destination, or just a punny play on words that will make everyone laugh each time they get a notification.

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel, you’re in planning mode. You’ve spent over a year plotting your next move, and now’s the time to do it. Currently, you’re too focused on keeping up with the CDC guidelines of where you’re going and a to-do list for when you get there, so make naming your group chat as easy as possible. Just use any of these 100 text or WhatsApp group names for trip planning so you can go back to focusing all your attention on the wanderlust vibes you’re channeling.

Carina König/EyeEm/Getty Images
  1. Weekend Do It
  2. Keep Palm And Carry On
  3. Travel Crew
  4. Let's Getaway
  5. Time To Retreat
  6. The Vacationers
  7. Vacay Or Bust
  8. We're On Island Time
  9. Beachy Keen
  10. Norway We're Coming Back Home
  11. We Need Vitamin Sea
  12. Sea You Soon
  13. Out Of Office
  14. Vacay Photo Album
  15. Seas The Day
  16. Jam-Packed
  17. We Rest Our Suitcase
  18. Fellow Travelers
  19. Vacay All Day
  20. We Need A Break
  21. Main Beaches
  22. Plane And Simple
  23. We Wing It
  24. Suite Dreams
  25. Passport To My Heart
  26. Beach Happy
  27. Havana Great Time
  28. Rome-ing Italy
  29. Vacation Time
  30. Meet Us At The Beach
  31. Tropic Like It's Hot
  32. Tis The Sea-Sun
  33. Sea-kers
  34. Our Sea-crets
  35. Time For A Shellebration
  36. Oh Ship
  37. Cruise Control
  38. S'cruise It
  39. Jetsetters
  40. First Class Acts
  41. Let's Rome
  42. Mermaid To Vacay
  43. Vacation Goals
  44. My Vacay Baes
  45. Traveling Pack
  46. Mermaid Crew
  47. Travel Buddies
  48. Lettuce Travel
  49. Mermaid To Be At The Beach
  50. Free To Rome
  51. On Cloud Wine
  52. Good Times And Tan Lines
  53. My Sol-Mates
  54. Vacation Countdown
  55. California Dreaming
  56. Fineapples
  57. Fintastic Crew
  58. Relish These Moments
  59. Don't Forget Your Passport
  60. Good Times
  61. Flocking Fabulous
  62. My Vacay Buds
  63. Float My Boat
  64. No Shady Beaches Allowed
  65. Living On Salt Time
  66. Aloe My Besties
  67. My Packing List
  68. Shrimply The Best
  69. There's Snow Stopping Us
  70. Keeping It Reel
  71. Alpaca My Bags
  72. One Mile At A Time
  73. Adventurers
  74. Seek To Sea More
  75. Wandering Crew
  76. Globetrotters
  77. Around The World
  78. Away We Go
  79. Ready For Paradise
  80. Oh Vacay Hey
  81. Castaways, We Are Castaways — The Backyardigans
  82. Nothing Plane About Us
  83. Feeling Air-mazing
  84. Only Fly First Class
  85. Having A Wheel Nice Time
  86. Let’s Get Audi Here
  87. Having A Ferry Good Time
  88. Beach You To It
  89. Take The Sea-nic Route
  90. It’s A-Boat Time
  91. We’ve Got A Ja-plan
  92. Ghana Travel
  93. Can’t Bolivia How Beautiful It Is
  94. Alaska For Directions
  95. I Ecuador It Here
  96. Let’s Flamingo Somewhere
  97. We Are Emily In Paris
  98. Phuket, Let’s Go
  99. A Rome-antic Time
  100. Lagos On A Trip

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.

This article was originally published on