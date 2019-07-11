100 Funny Travel Group Chat Names When You’re Planning A Vacay With Your Main Beaches
Castaways, we are castaways.
Whenever you have a big trip planned, it’s pretty much all you can think about. In between searching for cool cafes to grab Insta-worthy treats, and beautiful landmarks that shouldn't be missed out on, you’re texting your travel crew with updates. The people you're vacationing with are the ones who truly understand how excited you are about the countdown. They’re also the ones you’ll want to stay connected with when you finally get away, which is why a themed beach group chat name for your vacation crew is absolutely necessary.
Nowadays, you have group chats for every little thing. From your best friends to your family, there are so many different conversations going on at the same time. You don’t want to accidentally send vacay pics to the wrong chat and give someone else major FOMO. That’s why you need to label your vacation posse with a funny travel group name. Your chosen moniker could also be something related to your destination, or just a punny play on words that will make everyone laugh each time they get a notification.
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel, you’re in planning mode. You’ve spent over a year plotting your next move, and now’s the time to do it. Currently, you’re too focused on keeping up with the CDC guidelines of where you’re going and a to-do list for when you get there, so make naming your group chat as easy as possible. Just use any of these 100 text or WhatsApp group names for trip planning so you can go back to focusing all your attention on the wanderlust vibes you’re channeling.
- Weekend Do It
- Keep Palm And Carry On
- Travel Crew
- Let's Getaway
- Time To Retreat
- The Vacationers
- Vacay Or Bust
- We're On Island Time
- Beachy Keen
- Norway We're Coming Back Home
- We Need Vitamin Sea
- Sea You Soon
- Out Of Office
- Vacay Photo Album
- Seas The Day
- Jam-Packed
- We Rest Our Suitcase
- Fellow Travelers
- Vacay All Day
- We Need A Break
- Main Beaches
- Plane And Simple
- We Wing It
- Suite Dreams
- Passport To My Heart
- Beach Happy
- Havana Great Time
- Rome-ing Italy
- Vacation Time
- Meet Us At The Beach
- Tropic Like It's Hot
- Tis The Sea-Sun
- Sea-kers
- Our Sea-crets
- Time For A Shellebration
- Oh Ship
- Cruise Control
- S'cruise It
- Jetsetters
- First Class Acts
- Let's Rome
- Mermaid To Vacay
- Vacation Goals
- My Vacay Baes
- Traveling Pack
- Mermaid Crew
- Travel Buddies
- Lettuce Travel
- Mermaid To Be At The Beach
- Free To Rome
- On Cloud Wine
- Good Times And Tan Lines
- My Sol-Mates
- Vacation Countdown
- California Dreaming
- Fineapples
- Fintastic Crew
- Relish These Moments
- Don't Forget Your Passport
- Good Times
- Flocking Fabulous
- My Vacay Buds
- Float My Boat
- No Shady Beaches Allowed
- Living On Salt Time
- Aloe My Besties
- My Packing List
- Shrimply The Best
- There's Snow Stopping Us
- Keeping It Reel
- Alpaca My Bags
- One Mile At A Time
- Adventurers
- Seek To Sea More
- Wandering Crew
- Globetrotters
- Around The World
- Away We Go
- Ready For Paradise
- Oh Vacay Hey
- Castaways, We Are Castaways — The Backyardigans
- Nothing Plane About Us
- Feeling Air-mazing
- Only Fly First Class
- Having A Wheel Nice Time
- Let’s Get Audi Here
- Having A Ferry Good Time
- Beach You To It
- Take The Sea-nic Route
- It’s A-Boat Time
- We’ve Got A Ja-plan
- Ghana Travel
- Can’t Bolivia How Beautiful It Is
- Alaska For Directions
- I Ecuador It Here
- Let’s Flamingo Somewhere
- We Are Emily In Paris
- Phuket, Let’s Go
- A Rome-antic Time
- Lagos On A Trip
The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.
This article was originally published on