Since winter is coming, you may be putting your large inflatables for the pool and beach back into your closet along with your sundresses and swimsuits. As sad as you are to kiss away those sun-kissed days, turn that frown upside down because you’ve got cabin trips and snow days ahead. Instead of lounging on the water, you could be sledding down the hill on another large inflatable from FUNBOY’s winter 2022 collection. FUNBOY is adding some additional toboggans, sleds, and tubes this year that look snow much fun, and Elite Daily has early access to the entire collection.
From now until November, FUNBOY will be dropping new items from their winter 2022 inflatables collection onto their store for you to add to cart. However, Elite Daily readers can exclusively shop the all-new Winter Collection now. The new additions to the FUNBOY Winter Collection have a retro après-inspired design as well as fun colors and patterns to make your winter vacay more picture perfect. You’ll definitely want to snap tons of pictures and TikTok videos on your FUNBOY snowmobiles, sleighs, and snow tubes before heading down the mountain.
Not only are they Insta-worthy, but these new FUNBOY winter essentials are also made with ultra-thick material to make sure you can sled all season long in up to -25 degrees. Whether you’re just going to the park on a snowy day or to a cabin in the mountains with your entire squad, you’ll definitely want to pack along one of these new FUNBOY sleds from the 2022 Winter Collection.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.