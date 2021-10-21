Sleigh all day in these cute designs!
FUNBOY has you covered when it comes to finding the cutest oversized inflatables for your summer pool parties, but the fun doesn’t have to stop just because you’ve traded in your swimsuits for cozy cardigans. FUNBOY’s Winter 2021 collection has arrived and it’s full of sleighs and toboggans to take your snow days to the next level.
Be ready for those inevitable snow days to come by having one of FUNBOY’s snowmobiles, sleighs, or snow tubes on hand. Each item in the winter 2021 collection is made with an ultra-thick material and reinforced rubber base to give you a durable ride as well as an inflatable sleigh that can easily be stored away when you’re done.