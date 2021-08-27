Halloween will be here before you know it, so it’s time to get your spooky season plans in order. Freeform is brewing up some fun yet again for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween event. While the network always has a scary good schedule of Halloween movies planned all month long, Freeform’s Halloween Road is back in Los Angeles for 2021 with some Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas photo opps you and your witches need to see.

Fans might remember that last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Freeform took its annual Halloween House and debuted its first-ever Halloween Road. The drive-thru experience allowed guests to journey through scenes from some of their favorite Halloween movies and interact with characters like Winifred Sanderson and The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams all from the safety of their car. This year, Halloween Road is back for a “bewitching bash,” but as an immersive walk-thru experience instead.

Tickets for the event, which start at $37 each, will go on sale Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. You can attend Halloween Road from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5 at the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. Though it’s an outdoor event, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you continue to wear a mask in crowded areas even if you are fully vaccinated. It’s also suggested that you wait to travel until you are fully vaccinated.

If it’s anything like previous years, Freeform’s Halloween Road will sell out fast, so you’ll want to get tickets ASAP. Mark your calendar, set an alarm, or do whatever it takes, because you do not want to miss kicking off October in such a spooktacular way.

Once you arrive at the event, you’ll be transported to some of your favorite films. For Hocus Pocus fans, you’ll want to check out the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage or stop by the Old Burial Hill to find Billy Butcherson’s grave. There will be tons of Insta-worthy photo opps along the way, so dress in your witchy best. Throw on a Hocus Pocus flannel ($50, Cakeworthy) while wearing a Winifred-inspired makeup look to really put a spell on all your friends.

Any The Nightmare Before Christmas stans? You’ll also have a lot to enjoy at the Halloween Road. Not only is Halloween Town Hall back this year, but so is Oogie Boogie’s Lair, Lock Shock and Barrel’s Treehouse, and the iconic Spiral Hill. A snap of you and your partner together with the hill is “simply meant to be” on the ‘Gram, so be sure to take as many pictures as possible. You’ll also get a chance to spin Oogie Boogie’s wheel, which will either give you a trick or a treat you can take home. If you end up with a trick, no need to worry. There will also be double the trick-or-treat stations as there were last year, so you’ll definitely walk away with something sweet.

Courtesy of Freeform

Something else that will be new this year is a beer and wine garden for anyone 21 and up to grab a delicious brew to enjoy. If you purchase tickets to the beer and wine garden, you’ll also get VIP placement at the Hocus Pocus drag show that takes place every night. Meanwhile, fans of The Addams Family won’t want to miss Pugsley Addams’ electric chair, which you’ll be able to snap some super cute photos with. You could even recreate a few scenes from the movie for LOL-worthy TikToks. There will also be the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and car from Ghostbusters for boo-tiful backdrops in your snaps.

The entire event is a must for Halloween lovers who want to get in the spirit of the season with their best ghouls, so make sure you grab tickets while you can.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.