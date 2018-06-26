Let's get real here: coming up with a captivating Instagram caption is a struggle at times, especially on holidays. As silly as it may sound, it can be tricky to make your post stand out among the (literal) thousands of other feeds that are just as ~aesthetically pleasing~ as your own. And with Independence Day right around the corner, non-clichéd, clever Instagram captions for Fourth of July fireworks can be difficult to come by.

On July 4, your feed will most likely be overflowing with red, white, and blue photos — from backyard BBQs, bonfires, beach outings, pool parties, ice cream cones, and lots more. But don't fret — since the day will be jam-packed with fun festivities, there are a ton of opportunities to score that perfect 'Gram, even when you're on-the-go running from activity to activity. From a Boomerang of the fireworks sparkling over the lake to a scenic view of the ocean while lounging on the beach with your besties, the (photo) possibilities are truly endless. Even a selfie of you and your partner munching on burgers is Insta-worthy and requires some Fourth of July Instagram captions.

Although we all have different traditions for the day itself, there is one that many of us partake in year after year: The quintessential fireworks display that concludes your Fourth of July festivities. By the way, you're never too old to get fascinated by fireworks — just an FYI.

As you wrap up your Independence Day, you'll want to make sure to save the best for last — and that's true when it comes to photos and fireworks captions alike. So, bring on the hot dogs, the beer, and the ice cream, and let's get snapping away.

When it comes to fireworks captions for photos, we all have different tastes and preferences, but we can likely all agree that we strive for creating an interesting feed for our followers. (Seriously though, am I an Instagram influencer yet?) Whether you prefer funny and witty puns or short and sweet ones that are a bit more understated, there are tons of Fourth of July fireworks captions out there to express your feels this holiday. Keep scrolling to check out the ultimate list of captions for your Fourth of July fireworks photos, and happy 'Gramming.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images "Red, white, and out of captions." "Raise a glass to freedom, something they can never take away." — Hamilton "It’s a party in the U.S.A.!" — Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.” "Snap, crackle, and pop!" — Kelloggs’ Rice Krispies "You light me up inside, like the fourth of July." — Becky G, "Shower" "It was twilight, on the Fourth of July, sparkling colors were strewn across the sky." — Mariah Carey, "Fourth of July" "Brought to you courtesy of the red, white, and blue.” — Toby Keith, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" "Fireball and fireworks" "'You’re welcome.' — George Washington" "Views." — Drake "Hope your Fourth pops and rocks." "U.S. of YAY." "Keep calm and sparkle on." "Talk about being lit." "Sparks fly." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly" "It’s lit." "I'm captivated by you, baby, like a fireworks show." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly" "Leave the fireworks for those who cast no spark of their own." — Karen Abbott, Sin in the Second City: Madams, Ministers, Playboys, and the Battle for America's Soul "A true glow up." "U.S. Slay." “Bang-bang, there goes your heart.” – Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj, “Bang Bang” “Taking off like fireworks.” “Having a Yankee Doodle day.” “If it involves fireworks – count me in.” “If you didn’t watch some fireworks, did you really celebrate the Fourth of July?” “Current mood: Watching fireworks.” “Free to sparkle.” “Sparkling so hard, I could be a firework.” “More sparkles, please.” “Baby, you’re a firework.” – Katy Perry, “Firework” “So don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town.” – Taylor Swift, “Dear John” “'Cause I'm burnin' up, burnin' up for you baby.” – Jonas Brothers, “Burnin’ Up” “All I see is fireworks.” – Drake, “Fireworks” “We red, white, and blew up some fireworks.” “So I'ma light it up like dynamite.” – BTS, “Dynamite” So yes, your Fourth of July captions deserve to shine, just like fireworks. (Sorry, not sorry for that.) Happy red, white, and blue day — and remember to show off your power 'Grams like the true sparkling stars they are.