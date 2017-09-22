While you may already be drinking pumpkin spice lattes and discussing Halloween plans with your besties, the first official day of fall is not until Sept. 22. Now that the autumn equinox is finally here, it’s time to fully break out your cozy crewnecks from the back of your closet and take a fall foliage walk in the park. If you want to share your OOTD or special activity on Instagram come Sept. 22, you’ll want to collect some first day of fall quotes for “goodbye summer, hello fall” selfies.

Sure, the weather may still be a little warm for full-on sweater weather, but you can feel a slight breeze rolling in as a reminder of all the exciting things to come. If autumn is your favorite time of the year, chances are you’re already planning to visit every haunted house, pumpkin patch, and corn maze you can. You also have plans to watch fall classics with your besties like Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, and When Harry Met Sally while drinking PSLs, chai lattes, and apple cider. Let’s not forget the adorable fall-inspired OOTDs you’re prepared to show off on the ‘Gram, so give a little teaser of what’s to come by posting an adorable pic with some first day of fall captions.

Fall fans will want to celebrate the first day of the season like it’s a big holiday. Document it all with some first day of fall social media posts. If you decide to head to Starbucks and treat yourself to a latte, snap a drink pic and post that with some pumpkin spice and everything nice quotes. Before that, you could also show off your new sweater in a mirror selfie or document a fall-inspired makeup lewk with some first day of fall sayings. If you’re a foodie, prepare a fall feast for you and your partner with adorable pumpkin gnocchi from TikTok. Just remember to snap a pic of your plate before digging in. You’ll be able to post with ease thanks to these 45 first day of autumn quotes that perfectly capture just how happy you are that your favorite time of the year is finally here.

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

"And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde "Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul..." — Peggy Toney Horton "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables "The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let the dead things go." "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby "The only thing getting 'lit' this weekend are my fall-scented candles." "Early sunsets, warm tea, messy hair, warm sweaters." "I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze." "I love fall most of all." "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again." "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." "And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened." — Raquel Franco "Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go." "Autumn killed the summer with the softest kiss." "Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale." — Lauren DeStefano, Wither "Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant "It's fall, y'all." "There are two times of the year. Autumn and waiting for autumn." "There is a harmony in autumn and a luster in its sky..." — Percy Bysshe Shelley "Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen." "Fall breeze and autumn leaves." "Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns." — George Eliot "Let there be pumpkin spice." "Light breeze, colorful leaves, bare trees. It must be autumn." "There is always something to be thankful for." "So long, summer. Hello fall." "Psithurism: The sound of the leaves rustling as the wind blows through the trees. " "The tints of autumn... a mighty flower garden blossoming under the spell of the enchanter, frost." — John Greenleaf Whittier "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." — Albert Camus "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, falling from the autumn tree." — Emily Bronte "Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." — Rumi "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." “I’ve falling and I don’t want to get up.” “Fall, where have you been? Please don’t ever leaf me again.” “It’s officially time for sweater weather.” “I haven't tripped, but here I am in the fall.” “Leaves are falling. Autumn is calling.” “It’s time to spice things up… pumpkin spice that is.” “Hay there! It’s officially fall.” “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place. And I can picture it after all these days.” — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” “I come alive in the fall time.” — The Weeknd, “Starboy” “Keep calm and scare on.” “The first day of fall means sweating in my favorite sweater.” “Don’t you love New York in the fall?” — You’ve Got Mail “Oh my gourd, it’s fall!”