There’s no denying the holiday season really is the most wonderful time of the year. There's something so magical about the music, Christmas trees, and fairy lights. The season is also filled with tons of nostalgia as you reflect on childhood memories while surrounded by friends and family. If you could describe it in one sentence, this time of the year would be the equivalent of wrapping yourself up in a blanket while sipping on hot cocoa by the fire. While the countdown to Christmas has just begun, you can get into the holiday spirit right now by visiting some of the coziest Airbnb rentals in the world.

This year’s holiday festivities are sure to be better than ever now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that it’s safer for fully vaccinated people to travel home for the holidays. You can make the holidays with your loved ones even more special by booking a christmas cabin Airbnb, like a farmhouse in the woods or an igloo up north. You could also book a cozy retreat to one of the best Christmas Airbnbs for you and your partner to enjoy before all the stress of holiday shopping and planning really begins. Meanwhile, a weekend getaway to a Christmas Airbnb may also be just what you and your friends want to do as one last hurrah before you travel home for the holidays.

Since it’ll be cold outside, you can spend your days watching holiday movies like Elf or Home Alone while making festive snacks like Christmas cookies and peppermint bark. At some of these Christmas Airbnbs, you can even make snowmen outside, have a snowball fight, or find a rink nearby to go ice skating together. Whatever gets you into the holiday spirit, you’ll be able to find at any of the best Airbnbs for Christmas. You just need to know which rentals will provide a truly one-of-a-kind experience you’ll remember forever. From historic cottages to dreamy igloos, these 10 Airbnb Christmas stays will surely bring out your holly jolly spirit.

This Dreamy Snow Igloo In Finland Airbnb Have you ever dreamed of sleeping in an igloo? If so, you’ll want to book this Airbnb set in the wilderness of Finland. While the Lucky Ranch Saloon igloo is an actual igloo you can stay in, it has all the amenities you’ll need for a comfortable stay like a bathroom, shower, living room, and a small kitchen. You also don't have to worry about the cold, because you'll be provided with a cozy sleeping bag. However, it doesn’t hurt to also pack along some extra layers. The best part of all is that if you're lucky, you might get to see the Northern Lights right outside your igloo.

This Christmas Cabin In Arkansas Airbnb This cozy Christmas Tree Lane cabin is surrounded by rows of Christmas trees, so you'll feel like you're in a winter wonderland. Not to mention this three-bedroom cabin, located on an actual tree farm, is also filled with festive decorations and has lights strung throughout. It’s the merriest of stays, so don't forget to bring your camera to capture some incredible holiday photos with your crew.

A Cozy Reindeer Lodge In The U.K. Airbnb Spend the night in this lodge if you want to get up close and personal with reindeers. The Cotswold Reindeer Herd lodge is located right next to reindeer grazing paddocks where you can watch some reindeers IRL as you enjoy your morning coffee. You’ll also have gorgeous views of the Christmas trees from your one-bedroom stay. Since you’ll be in the U.K., you’ll also want to enjoy some of your favorite British movies and TV shows like Harry Potter and the Christmas episode from Ted Lasso during your downtime.

A Cottage Near Santa Claus’ Village In Finland Airbnb This magical cottage, located in Finland, is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway with your SO. You'll be able to really get into the Christmas spirit with reindeers sprinting across the property and the Northern Lights visible outside. There’s also an onsite sauna for you to relax in on those extra cold days, and the Santa Claus Village is nearby for you to visit.

This Secluded A-Frame Cabin In Pennsylvania Airbnb Celebrate the Christmas spirit in this Alpine A-frame cabin in Pennsylvania. This rustic chic cabin is the dreamiest escape for the winter. Not only does it have a hot tub and fire pit outside to keep you warm, but you’ll also be super close to Camelback Ski Mountain where you and your friends can take advantage of all their different ski slopes. Of course, you can also just stay cozy in your cabin with movie nights and gingerbread house decorating. Either way, you’ll have snow much fun.

This Cabin By The River In Washington Airbnb Become one with the surrounding winter wonderland in this cozy river cabin in Mt. Rainier, Washington. You’ll be situated between the Cowlitz River and Coal Creek in this A-frame cabin that’s lined with Christmas lights. While you’ll be able to spot some woodland creatures outside, this Airbnb is also pet-friendly so you can bring along your fur friend. After all, it wouldn’t be the holidays without your entire family, including your pets.

This Massive Cabin For The Whole Family In Georgia Airbnb Invite your entire family to this 3-bedroom cabin in Blue Ridge, Georgia. It comfortably sleeps up to eight people and has a massive deck for entertaining. You can even get cozy by the wood-burning fireplace as you watch all your favorite holiday movies together. Take part in some of Blue Ridge’s holiday festivities as well, like going for a ride along the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway.

This Dreamy Log Cabin In Alaska Airbnb Listed as the “most wished for” cabin in Alaska, all your holiday dreams will come true at this log cabin in Fairbanks. Not only will you get to see some Alaskan wildlife roaming around outside, but you may also just get to see the Northern Lights as well. You could also plan some holiday-themed activities near Fairbanks like a dog sledding adventure or visiting the North Pole.

A Gorgeous Barn In Vermont Airbnb Spend your holidays in a massive barn that’s been converted into a stunning 3-bedroom home in Woodstock, Vermont. This Airbnb is the definition of rustic chic and is surrounded by acres of gorgeous farmland. Just think of the cute holiday photos you can snap with your fam in matching sweaters while lounging in the living room or going for a walk in the snow outside. Downtown Woodstock is also the perfect spot to stroll around with your partner and shop while sipping on some hot chocolate. You’ll feel like you’re in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

A Barnhouse Near One Of The Most Festive Towns In Pennsylvania Airbnb The ​​Ye Olde Stone Gables — aka a massive barn in Ephrata, Pennsylvania — has everything you need for your entire crew or family to stay in for the holidays. There are maple trees outside and a festive coffee station inside with candy canes and Christmas lights. You’ll also be 30 minutes away from one of the most festive towns, Lancaster, which has a calendar of holiday events you can check out. There’s a light show, Amish Christmas cookie tour, as well as a chance to take a pic with Santa and some goats.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.