3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling So Enchanted This Week

If you’re feeling more spiritual and connected to your heart, it’s no coincidence. The sun entered Pisces at the tail end of last week, which is shifting on your empathy detectors. This dreamy and intuitive water sign is encouraging you to extend the boundaries of your imagination, because there is so much more to life than what you’ve previously thought. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 21, 2022 — Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces — let the energy if this zodiac sign guide you toward universal love.

As you slowly submerge under the replenishing lagoon of Pisces season, you’re feeling welcomed every step of the way. On Feb. 23, courageous Mars in Capricorn will sextile psychic Neptune, guiding you away from your ego and showing you a new way to go after your desires. Not everything needs to be a race to the finish line, but a free-flowing embrace. By Feb. 24, romantic Venus in Capricorn will also form a sextile with Neptune, upping your sensitivity and increasing your openness to magic. Something out-of-this world could spark to life; a spark that can lead to so much abundance.

Although the end of the week may feel unsettling, Pisces season is proof that nothing is ever as it seems. On Feb. 24, brainy Mercury in Aquarius will square off with erratic Uranus, which could lead to some unexpected turbulence as you communicate with others and solve problems along the way. You may need to resort to a plan B (and maybe even a plan C), but if you can enlist the help of your community, it may not be as much work as you initially thought.

Either way, these zodiac signs are about to have a blast. Here’s why:

Cancer: You’re Learning How To Have Faith In Your Relationships

You’ve learned so much about how you manage your attachments and learn to live with your sense of control. And now that you’ve demanded what you deserve and you’ve set your boundaries, you’re ready to release all the work and see where the love takes you from here-on out. No matter the recent decisions you’ve made in your relationships, you’re prepared to throw your heart out there and let it soak up what this world has to offer. At the end of the day, love is *always* worth the risk in your book.

Capricorn: You’re Embracing Open-Mindedness And Communication

As you regain your sense of confidence and self-acceptance, you’re ready to embrace change as you learn more and you continue to grow. You’re entertaining new ideas this week and solving bigger problems, but you’re also ready to release these thoughts and let them process on their own. Not every question needs to be answered right now, but you’re satisfied with the pace in which these ideas continue to arrive. A bigger picture is gradually gaining focus, and in due time, you’ll be able to see even more details.

Pisces: You’re Realizing How Loved And Wanted You Already Are

You’re at the top of your game right now and the universe is elevating your energy to a much higher potential. As you reflect on how far you’ve already come, you’re realizing that your journey makes you a person who’s worthy of love and of being listened to. This week, you’ll find that everyone wants to listen to you, because your presence is enchanting others until they’re lulled by your magical energy. You have so much to show the world, and as you pave the way for others, you’re also paving the way for yourself.