Tell a friend to tell a friend: Mercury retrograde is back. February’s astrology brings no shortage of challenges, and the notoriously rocky retrograde is just one. But that doesn’t mean this month is a wash — the stars will align to transform the whole zodiac in the coming weeks.

February starts off strong, with powerful full moon in Leo on the 1st. Coupled with a supercharged stellium, with the sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Pluto all situated in Aquarius, revolutionary change is in the air from Day 1.

On Feb. 13, Saturn shifts into Aries, beginning its three-year stay in the sign. Discipline, leadership, and authenticity will thrive in these conditions. This is the time to set realistic goals (and maybe leave your delusionship behind you). Change and a fresh start could be ahead, as indicated by the first lunation of eclipse season, when the Aquarius new moon creates a solar eclipse on Feb. 17.

At the very end of the month, Mercury retrograde comes into play. On Feb. 26, the planet begins its retrograde in Pisces, impacting communication, thought, and local travel. “I always advise my clients to pause, reflect, redo, and rethink during Mercury retrograde,” says Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com. If you can avoid travel, initiating new jobs or projects, or having important meetings, do so.”

Some Signs Will Feel February’s Astrology More Than Others

With all of it’s planetary twists and turns, Sesay says February may prove particularly challenging for Virgos, Sagittarians, and Pisces, but other signs could thrive under the astrological pressure. She predicts that Aries, Cancers, and Capricorns are ready for whatever this month throws at them.

Ahead, Sesay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for February 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Qi Yang/Moment/Getty Images Big things are coming, Aries. “With Saturn moving into your zodiac sign this month, you may experience a push from the universe to become the leader you were meant to be,” Sesay says. If you’ve found yourself slipping into old, people-pleasing habits, February invites you to finally break free for good. Only then will you step into your sign’s full power.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Brace yourself — the Feb. 17 solar eclipse will begin a transformational period for Taurus. On this day, your professional life, career, and public persona will come into focus, leading to 18 months of upheaval in these areas of your life. Use this moment to shed what no longer serves you, and manifest a new, brighter path forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) February’s Mercury retrograde is coming for you, Gemini. Since Mercury is your planetary ruler, your sign is particularly affected by its movements — and this time around, your career and professional life are on the table. “Be careful of miscommunication, layoffs, or challenges in articulating yourself in professional spaces.” Sesay says. Keep an eye out for communication from former colleagues, too — you never know when opportunity may strike.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Brasileira/E+/Getty Images Do you know where your passport is, Cancer? How about your wallet? The upcoming Mercury retrograde will impact international travel for your sign, while the Feb. 17 solar eclipse will kickstart an 18-month-long period of changes to your finances. Plan ahead — and be particularly mindful on any upcoming trips.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Be prepared to let it go, Leo. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 will initiate 18 months of change, affecting your love life, relationships, and business partnerships. Remember that sometimes, release is necessary to make room for new opportunities. Don’t hold on too tight.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Buckle up, Virgo. This month’s Mercury retrograde is coming for your relationships, marriage, and business partnerships. You could simply find yourself ruminating on past experiences more frequently, but it’s just as possible that a confrontation leads to a rehashing of old wounds. “Prepare for verbal conflict, the desire to release, and people coming back from the past,” Sesay warns you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images Something is shifting for Libra this February. As Saturn arrives in Aries, the planet of lessons, restriction, and wisdom, it brings with it a new perspective on your relationships, and any contracts you may find yourself in. This planetary shift could encourage deeper commitment to these areas of your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Where do you feel most at home, Scorpio? This month, the solar eclipse kicks off a period of transformation, impacting your home life, family, and emotional world. “Prepare for a big move, changes in family, and the desire to heal and release wounds from the past,” Sesay says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) How are things on the home front, Sag? Your home and family life are positioned to feel Mercury retrograde’s effects this month. Look out for challenges, miscommunication, and verbal conflicts in these areas — this could range from petty roommate drama, to a literal crack in your home’s foundation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images Get ready to bank some major changes, Capricorn. Starting on Feb. 17 with the solar eclipse, your finances will begin an 18-month-long evolution. This could manifest in a change in how you earn money, or even a shift to a new career path.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Hold on, Aquarius. The start of eclipse season is about to majorly shake things up for your sign. The Feb. 17 solar eclipse will kickstart a total transformation of your life and identity, further catalyzed by the North Node’s arrival in your sign this summer. “The last time this particular eclipse cycle occurred was 18 years ago,” Sesay says, “so think back to that time for what themes occurred in your life.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Power through, Pisces. Unfortunately, February’s Mercury’s retrograde takes place in your sign, meaning that, compared to your astrological siblings, you will feel it’s effects the most. You’ll likely face challenges with communication and missed deadlines, or struggle with your identity. It’s OK to reconsider how you show up in the world this month.

Source:

Adama Sesay, Founder & Professional Astrologer at LilithAstrology.com