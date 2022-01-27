If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, February Could Be An Overwhelming Month

Astrology is cyclical, which means that difficult times are always followed by beautiful times, and sometimes, they even blend together. Even though February 2022 will be the worst month for these unlucky zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio — there are so many promising things awaiting them at the end of this journey. The sun is in visionary and intellectual Aquarius, encouraging you to go against the grain and believe in your most trailblazing ideas. However, opening your heart to something new isn’t always easy.

The first day of February will be nothing short of exciting. After all, it’s when the new moon in Aquarius takes place, encouraging you to tap into a deeper understand of who you are and where you fit into the world. It will also shine a light on your commitment to humanity, and if you’re willing to believe in others, you might discover a deeper belief in yourself. As the Aquarius sun joins forces with imposing Saturn on Feb. 4, you might become more aware of the changes that need to be made. With time, patience, and hard work, these changes will eventually become your new normal.

Mercury retrograde comes to an end on Feb. 3, but that doesn’t mean the drama is altogether over. After all, on Feb. 11, brainy Mercury will once again run into savage Pluto, which could reveal some intense realities and lead to an exchange of harsh words. The truth may hurt, but it will also set you free.

Although you’re putting in the work, you’re also getting plenty of time to play. On Feb. 16, flirty Venus and courageous Mars will reactivate your mojo and get the party going. Just because you’re in the middle of a growth period doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it. When something shines, there’s always a shadow lurking behind it. Luckily, that doesn’t make it any less shiny.

Here’s what these zodiac signs can expect from this month:

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

Cancer: You’re Breaking Away From Negative Emotional Attachments

This month, you may be realizing that not everything is meant to last forever. You may be feeling an increased sense of pressure and urgency, as though something needs to collapse in order for true healing to begin. In a sense, a part of you needs to depart before another part of you can be born. You may struggle to accept that something is ending at first, but you’re also realizing that things can’t continue the way they are. Embrace the ebbs and flows of the universe, because the only thing you have control over is yourself.

Leo: You’re Realizing That Longterm Relationships Are Hard Work

You may begin the month with one understanding of how relationships work, but by the end of the month, you’ll walk away with a different perspective. You might feel like the difficult dynamics in your relationships are revealing themselves to you, forcing you to acknowledge the patterns you participate in. Discover what a healthy relationship means to you, because relationships are complex. There may be ways you can improve as a partner while accepting nothing less than the commitment and respect you deserve in return.

Scorpio: You’re Being Encouraged To Change For The Better

This month, you may come to terms with the belief systems you’ve inherited and the habits you’ve learned over time. Just because you’ve always seen things a certain way or done things a certain way doesn’t mean you’re incapable of changing. In fact, you may be realizing that in order to have the life you want and the relationships you deserve, some of these beliefs need to be abandoned. Embrace the idea that you’re in a constant state of growth. Embrace that growth and the way it helps you blossom.