40 Captions For Fall Pics With Your Dog That Are Unbe-leaf-ably Cute

Let's be honest: sweater weather is the best weather. The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and it’s finally time to bust out your cozy oversized sweaters and beanie caps once again. It’s also the perfect time to go for a long fall walk with your favorite companion: your pup. Whether you’re going leaf peeping with your furry BFF or you’re dressing in matching costumes for Halloween, these fall Instagram captions for fall pictures with your dog are the perfect way to show the world how much you love them (and autumn).

Fall is all about getting cozy, and there's nothing that makes you feel warmer on the inside than spending time with your favorite furry friend. In addition to the autumn activities you'll do with your pals, you probably have some pretty festive bucket list plans with your dog, too. Be sure to snap a few pics of your fur baby rolling in the leaves or posing by a pumpkin. To top it off, add some captions for fall pictures with your dog before you post them to the 'Gram. It’s only a matter of time before the likes and comments come rolling in.

Whether you’re snuggled up on the couch watching Halloweentown or you’re romping through a pile of leaves together, these dog puns will make for fall Instagram captions that are sure to delight your feed as you show how you’re living your best autumn ever with your four-legged bestie.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

"Yes, I believe in love at first sight. I fall in love with every dog I see." "Dogs are so loyal. They will never leaf you." "I've fallen for you, pup." "My dog is a leaf magnet." "My sunshine doesn't come from the skies. It comes from the love that's in my dog's eyes." "If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am." — Charles Yu "When my dog looks at me, I melt." "My love for you is autumn-atic." "Having a pawsome time together." "Ask me about my dog." "Life is gourd with you by my side." "Proof that it's definitely awwtumn." “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling the emptiness we didn't ever know we had." — Thom Jones "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." — Roger Caras "Be the person your dog thinks you are." — J.W. Stephens "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles Schulz "The cutest pupkin in the patch." “We're having a gourd time!" "Sometimes, you just gotta lay in the leaves with your dog." "Every dog must have his day." — Jonathan Swift "When I needed a hand, I found your paw." "Dog fur is just part of my fall decor." "Love is a four-legged word." "Hay there!" "And we lived apple-y ever after." "My dog is unbe-leaf-ably cute." "Thank you for fall-ing into my life." "I will always woof you." "I labra-dore this season with you." "Home is where my dog is." “You’re the apple of my eye.” “I don’t mean to be a-corny, but I love this pup.” “We’re carving out the good times.” “My little pumpkin has paws.” “Pawsing for a moment to enjoy the leaves.” “Autumn leaves a smile on our faces.” “Sweater weather is better together with my pup.” “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ― Oscar Wilde “Never too old to play in the leaves with your best friend.” “Pumpkin spice, pawsome life.”