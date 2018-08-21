30 Instagram Captions For Fall Camping Trips To Your Happy Place

Picture this: The weather outside is cool and crisp. You're snuggled up by the bonfire with all your friends, roasting marshmallows, and laughing about inside jokes. All of this is happening while you're wrapped in the coziest blanket on earth. Sounds dreamy, right? Well, pretty soon, you can make that dream a reality with an autumn camping trip with your favorite people. By day, you'll go on hikes, admiring the beautiful foliage. By night, you'll start up the fire and toast to the sunset. All while documenting the trip online with some Instagram captions for fall camping.

A camping trip with your besties sounds like the perfect way to kick off the PSL season. You not only get to escape your worries for a bit, but see the gorgeous fall foliage while doing it. Not to mention, this is your chance to break out your favorite sweaters and combat boots for super cute camping ‘fits. Between the colorful crunchy leaves and your #OOTDs, you’ll have hundreds of photos on your phone. The way to make sharing them easier is by having some camping captions ready to go when you want to post.

One of the best parts about camping is the chance to get away from it all, so that also means you'll be heading where the WiFi is pretty weak. When you do get a small window of service, you need to make it count and having camping Instagram captions queued up will help. Just prep your cute camping photo dump for when you have some bars, and use any of these 30 camping quotes for Instagram to draft up the perfect hello to fall post.

"It's all good in the woods." "Life is simple. Eat. Sleep. Camp." "Let's get toasted." "The campfire is our happy place." "May the forest be with you." "Took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees." — Henry David Thoreau "I love you to the mountains and back." "Autumn, your presence speaks to my soul, and I cannot wait for our next conversation." "My favorite color is autumn." "It's fall, y’all." "Welcome to our bonfire where friends and marshmallows get toasted." "Life is s'more fun with friends." "The outdoors are unbe-leaf-able." "I camp believe you don't like hiking." "Hello fall, I'd like to see you s'more." "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong, "What A Wonderful World" "Fall weather is the best cuddling weather." "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." — John Muir "All the trees are losing their leaves, and not one of them is worried." — Donald Miller "It's funny how it's the simple things in life that mean the most." "Let's find some beautiful place to get lost." "Even the leaves fall for you." "I beleaf I am falling for you." "Wander where the WiFi is weak." "Fall makes me a happy camper." “Having a hill-areas time.” “When we go hiking, we don’t Everest.” “We made sure to leaf our worries behind.” “Camping with us is in tents.” “Into the thick of it.” — The Backyardigans

