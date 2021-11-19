The holiday shopping season has arrived in full force, and Kate Hudson’s wildly popular athleisure brand, Fabletics, is having an epic Black Friday sale for 2021. Pretty much everything is on sale, from outdoor gear to the brand’s signature buttery soft leggings, so you might as well stock up on your faves. And if you haven’t had a chance to try out the clothing line yet, Fabletics’ Black Friday sale is definitely the time to do so at a fraction of regular prices.

Unlike other fitness apparel brands, Fabletics calls itself a “lifestyle brand.” You sign up for it like a subscription box service, only, instead of getting actual clothes in the mail, you receive a membership credit each month. You’ll be charged $49.95 per month for the credit, which unlocks exclusive benefits and deals, but you can also choose to skip the month. If you choose to use the credit, you can put it towards super trendy bras, leggings, sneakers, and so much more. That way, you can look forward to grabbing the newest pieces each month so you can wear them to your favorite studio class or gym workout sessions.

If you haven’t already, signing up for a Fabletics membership will also ensure that you get the best of the best Black Friday deals. VIP membership includes special pricing on both separate pieces and entire outfits so you get more for your money. There are even some exclusive pieces you can only purchase with a membership, which is just another reason to sign up. You’ll want to be able to buy whatever you want at Fabletics’ Black Friday sale without interruption.

For new VIP members, literally everything online and in-store is 80% off for Fabletics’ Early Access Cyber Sale. That means you can grab Fabletics’ bestselling cropped puffer jacket for a mere $18 instead of the usual $90, which is an incredible deal. And it doesn’t stop there. Since everything is 80% off, you can grab multiple pairs of your favorite leggings, or even splurge on a new pair of sneakers you’ve been eyeing for awhile.

As if that wasn’t amazing enough, Fabletics is also offering some other steep Black Friday discounts. You can grab an entire matching outfit for only $24, or even two pairs of leggings for $24. Honestly, why not get both? With prices that good, you might as well treat yourself (and everyone you know) this holiday season.

Even Fabletics’ mens clothing is on sale. Everything for men is up to 70% off, including their super popular joggers and moisture-wicking shirts. You can shop for deals in-store or grab your favorite styles online.

The best part is that these Fabletics Black Friday deals are already live on the site and run through Cyber Monday and beyond, until Dec. 5. That means you can start your holiday shopping right now and snag all these amazing discounts, all while you’re curled up on your couch. That said, it’s pretty much guaranteed that some of Fabletics’ best-selling items are sure to fly off the virtual shelves with these discounts, so be sure to get your wallet ready ASAP.