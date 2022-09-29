It’s been a big year at Walt Disney World as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, but starting in October, EPCOT gets its own little celebration. Back in 1982, EPCOT opened its doors for the first time. Since then, guests have been able to drink around the world and even fly through space on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Since it wouldn’t be a proper EPCOT party without some snacks, Disney is serving up some EPCOT 40th anniversary food that’s just as colorful as it is delicious.
Disney fans know that EPCOT is the park for foodies. Throughout the year, they host different food and wine festivals with tons of booths featuring cuisine from around the world. While Mickey pretzels and Dole Whip are some must-have snacks for any Disney World trip, if you really want to eat, EPCOT is the place to do it. This is where you can find some of the best and underrated Walt Disney World snacks, and their menu for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary does not disappoint.
Taking a lot of inspiration from EPCOT’s mascot Figment from the Journey Into Imagination With Figment attraction, the EPCOT 40th anniversary treats are super vibrant and will spark your tastebuds with excitement. Located throughout the park, you’ll need to journey around the World Showcase if you’d like to try everything from this list of Epcot 40th anniversary food.