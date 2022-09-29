It’s been a big year at Walt Disney World as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, but starting in October, EPCOT gets its own little celebration. Back in 1982, EPCOT opened its doors for the first time. Since then, guests have been able to drink around the world and even fly through space on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Since it wouldn’t be a proper EPCOT party without some snacks, Disney is serving up some EPCOT 40th anniversary food that’s just as colorful as it is delicious.

Disney fans know that EPCOT is the park for foodies. Throughout the year, they host different food and wine festivals with tons of booths featuring cuisine from around the world. While Mickey pretzels and Dole Whip are some must-have snacks for any Disney World trip, if you really want to eat, EPCOT is the place to do it. This is where you can find some of the best and underrated Walt Disney World snacks, and their menu for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary does not disappoint.

Taking a lot of inspiration from EPCOT’s mascot Figment from the Journey Into Imagination With Figment attraction, the EPCOT 40th anniversary treats are super vibrant and will spark your tastebuds with excitement. Located throughout the park, you’ll need to journey around the World Showcase if you’d like to try everything from this list of Epcot 40th anniversary food.

EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle Courtesy of Disney Parks The liege waffle from Connections Cafe is quickly becoming one of the must-have items at EPCOT. It’s warm, delicious, and the perfect treat to enjoy right as you enter the park. From Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, Connections Cafe will be celebrating the 40th with a speciality waffle that has colorful sprinkles and a white chocolate EPCOT garnish. You’ll love this a waffle lot.

40th Fiesta Frozen Margarita Courtesy of Disney Parks Beginning Sept. 30, you’ll be able to order a special 40th anniversary frozen margarita at Choza de Margarita. While supplies last, your drink will also come in a souvenir “MEXICO 40” cup.

Celebration Funnel Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks For something sweet, order up this celebration funnel cake that comes with vanilla ice cream, Figment purple whipped cream, and colorful sprinkles on top. You’ll want to act fast, though. This limited time funnel cake is only available Oct. 1 and 2.

Sake Cocktail Flight Courtesy of Disney Parks At the Garden House in Japan, order this colorful sake flight. The fan-favorite Violet Sake is a go-to here, and it’s included in the flight along with a Samurai, Mt. Fuji, and Tokyo Sunset sakes as well. This is your chance to try something different, but only from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

Flan Courtesy of Disney Parks The La Hacienda de San Angel and San Angel Inn will both have this 40th anniversary flan on their menus starting Sept. 30, while supplies last. What makes this vanilla custard with blueberries and whipped cream so Insta-worthy is the “MEXICO 40” white chocolate piece that comes with it. After taking a bite, you’ll be a big flan.

Dan Dan Noodles Courtesy of Disney Parks At the Nine Dragons Restaurant starting Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, you can order this Dan Dan Noodles dish. Just be aware, it’s a little spicy with pork, Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, shredded cucumber, and green onion. It’s the perfect lunch to enjoy if you’re drinking around the world or just looking for something savory in between all your Disney World treats.

Crema Catalana Courtesy of Disney Parks One of the newest restaurants at EPCOT is the Space 220 Restaurant, which makes you feel like you’ve been launched into space for a meal. It totally has Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century vibes and a fun menu to match. While it may be new to the park, Space 220 is also celebrating EPCOT’s 40th anniversary with a new menu item. The Crema Catalana dessert is a vanilla cream custard with lemon snow on top and citrus segments and spicy ginger crumble to really make it pop.

Figment Sponge Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks Probably the most Insta-worthy of all the EPCOT 40th anniversary menu items is this Figment-inspired sponge cake. It’s a rainbow sponge cake with a honey-lime mousse, and it looks just like the adorable purple dragon with his orange wings on top. You’ll be able to find this at the Sunshine Seasons in The Land starting Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.