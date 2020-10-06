If you have a Netflix account, you've probably already marathon-watched Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris. Starring Lily Collins, Emily in Paris has everything you've been looking for, including a dreamy Paris backdrop, chic street style, and hilarious office moments. Not to mention, the love triangles, delicious French pastries, and an inspiring social media presence. Just like Emily, you might love to document your daily adventures on your feed, which is why these Emily in Paris quotes for Instagram captions will come in handy.

Whether Emily's eating a chocolate croissant, sitting by herself in a quaint café, or posing with a fresh bouquet of roses, this social media queen is constantly posting on Insta throughout each episode. Since her job and forté is marketing and social media, Emily knows a thing or two about what makes up a clever Insta post. That's what makes her the perfect guide, and these 40 Emily in Paris quotes from the series are absolutely perfect for your feed, too. This list features a blend of actual Emily in Paris quotes from Season 1 and 2 mixed with some of the captions Emily uses for her own Insta posts.

Now that we know Emily is staying in Paris for at least two more seasons with Netflix renewing Emily in Paris, you’ll have plenty of quotes to use for just about any adventure in your everyday life. These Emily in Paris quotes are also perfect for when you want to treat yourself to a fresh bouquet of flowers at home, or just made a fresh batch of croissants. They’ll even work for your fashionable OOTDs and bestie snaps with the Mindy to your Emily. Be sure to get yourself a classic camera phone case similar to Emily's ($49, casetify.com) in the series, so you can create the full vibe. And if you're rewatching Emily in Paris from the beginning all over again, feel free to just caption away your marathon day.

Netflix

"I feel like Nicole Kidman in 'Moulin Rouge.'" — Emily "#RoomWithAView" — Emily "Butter + Chocolate = [heart emoji]" — Emily "You live to work. We work to live." — Luc "Like wearing poetry." — Emily "It's Paris, everyone's serious about dinner." — Mindy "Paris is for cheese lovers." — Emily "A little 'bonjour' goes a long way." — Emily "Well, this will give you something to dream about." — Emily "Paris seems like a big city, but it’s really just a small town." — Camille "#EverythingsComingUpRoses!" — Emily "With a little help from mon amie." — Emily "Smudge-proof. Even when you're berry hungry." — Emily "I love sleeping under the stars." — Gabriel "#OhCrepe" — Emily "Let's send it off with a bang." — Emily "Beyoncé is worth far more than the Mona Lisa." — Mindy "The road which leads to the end." — Mindy "To sleep under the stars." — Camille "The French are romantics, but they’re also realists." — Mindy "Without basic b*tches like me, you wouldn't be fashionable." — Emily "I can't believe it was Dan. Gossip Girl. We watched the entire series to find out it's Dan." — Pierre Cadault "How about you do you, and I'll do me?" — Emily "Yeah, happy endings are very American." — Julien "You can never escape life. Never." — Luc "We came here to lose ourselves and find adventure." — Brooklyn Clark "We're on the precipice of the rest of our lives." — Brooklyn Clark "I'm not somebody who can share a crepe. I need the whole crepe." — Emily "I have been sleepwalking for too long. And now, I wake up." — Pierre Cadault "I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm about to wake up." — Emily “Oh Emily, you’re getting more French by the day.” — Sylvie “Don’t waste time with guilt.” — Luc “I can’t just magically transform into someone who doesn’t care.” — Emily “You need to decide what you want and not what’s gonna make everyone else happy.” — Mindy “You’ve got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish, but while you’re here, fall in love, make mistakes, leave a disastrous trip in your wake.” — Sylvie “Toodles, poodles.” — Mindy “You look like you just lost a follower.” — Mindy “I’m not going to fall in love with you when we have an expiration date.” — Emily “Do you know the way to St. Tropez?” — Emily “Look what’s on the menu.” — Emily