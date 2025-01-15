Elite Daily Newsletter: January 13, 2026
Plus, Miley Cyrus reflects on losing her home in 2018, all the details about the 2 new songs in 'Wicked: For Good,' & more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 13, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ New Baby Has A Chiefs-Related Name
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who married in March 2022, welcomed their third child on Jan. 12, and their daughter has a fitting name that nods to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s illustrious football career. READ MORE
TRENDING
Miley Cyrus Reflects On Losing Her Home In 2018 Amid The L.A. Wildfires
Everything To Know About Glinda & Elphaba's New Songs In 'Wicked: For Good'
Timothée Chalamet, Aka Rapper Lil Timmy Tim, Will Be An 'SNL' Musical Guest
ICYWW...
An Honest Review Of Sabrina Carpenter's $60 Me Espresso Perfume
Sabrina Carpenter launched her Me Espresso perfume in December, and shared on Instagram that the special-edition fragrance has become her “new staple and obsession.” As a fan of her Cherry Baby scent, which dropped in August, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on Me Espresso. READ MORE
Must-Haves
Starbucks' Lunar New Year Merch Is So Reputation-Coded
Sip in style during the Year of the Snake. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
—Y2K Trends Are Back, But What Happened To The Optimism?
—If You Have This Weird FaceTime Habit, You're Not Alone
—A Simple Favor’s Director Addressed Those Blake Lively Drama Rumors
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.