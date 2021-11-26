There are so many major deals happening on Black Friday this year, but fans of the Dolan Twins’ Wakeheart brand can rejoice over the brand’s epic markdowns during America’s biggest shopping week. Not only is Wakeheart offering deep discounts on your favorite bath bombs, fragrances, and candles starting right now, but the discounts also just keep getting better as the week goes on. You can even snag a free tin candle with a purchase over $95, which, TBH, isn’t that hard to do.

YouTube stars Ethan and Grayson Dolan’s brand is all about helping you smell good and feel better, and their Black Friday deals will help you scoop up your favorite scents on discount. Here’s how it works. Starting on Nov. 26, everything on the site will be 35% off with the code “BLACKFRIDAY.” Plus, when you spend over $95 (because let’s be real, you’re going to), you get a free tin candle with your purchase. Now that’s a steal.

The deals don’t end there, either. Wakeheart’s Black Friday discount goes from Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, and then the Cyber Monday deals kick in. Starting on Nov. 29, you can punch in the discount code “CM40” and get a whopping 40% off your purchase of $95 or more, plus the free candle.

Even the Wakeheart Holiday collection is on sale, including their crisp, wintery Northern Lights candles. The new Aurora candle features a fresh and creamy vanilla creme brûlée scent, while the Tundra candle has notes of cranberry and wintery peppermint. Both candles are made from a rich coconut-soy wax blend and feature a cotton wick for a clean burn with minimal smoke.

If you’re shopping for friends and family on Black Friday, you’ll also want to check out Wakeheart’s signature scent collections. You could always opt for a full-sized bottle of Grayson Dolan’s scent with notes of cool rain and sandalwood, or Ethan Dolan’s warm almond and coffee blossom vibes. But scent is a personal thing, and if you aren’t sure what your BFF would like, Wakeheart’s scent gift set may be your best bet.

The Discovery Set comes with six original Wakeheart scents, so your bestie can try them all out and decide which one they like most. The set comes with a mix of musky, floral, and warm scents, including some of Wakeheart’s bestsellers, like the Dolan Signature scents. Plus, they’ll even get $20 off their next full-sized fragrance once they decide which one they like best, so the gift keeps on giving.

Honestly, there are so many Wakeheart products that make great gifts that it’s hard to choose. Luckily, you don’t have to with Wakeheart’s epic 2021 Black Friday sale.