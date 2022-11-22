DJ Khaled is giving fans the “major key” to unlock his Sneaker Kingdom through Airbnb this December. Coinciding with the launch of his new Air Jordan sneaker collab, the Grammy-winning producer and self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth” recreated his epic sneaker closet for an immersive experience fans can stay in overnight with a plus-one. Guests will also get the chance to live like DJ Khaled in the heart of Miami, with a catered dinner from his restaurant, a private sneaker shopping spree, and an exclusive pair of “We The Best Air Jordan 5s.” Here’s how to book DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Kingdom on Airbnb for just $11 (his shoe size).

DJ Khaled’s newest venture as an Airbnb host will be nothing short of epic, as he promises in the list of amenities on the “My Sneaker Kingdom” Airbnb listing — “I’m rolling out all the big stops.” The focal point of the stay is the musician’s shoe-closet-turned-bedroom, where you can dream next to the stacked shelves and browse decades worth of iconic sneakers in his collection, including his personal Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs.” “

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art, just like creating music,” DJ Khaled said about his decision to become an Airbnb host in a press release. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That's why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

In addition to the sneaker collection, the listing also boasts a lavish lounge outside where you can soak up the sun and take a dip in the king-sized pool. You can take a siesta on the throne couch outside or have a luxe photoshoot surrounded by lush flora reminiscent of DJ Khaled’s signature Miami aesthetic.

The sneakerhead experience also takes you into the vibrant city to enjoy DJ Khaled’s favorite spots, including dinner from his restaurant, The Licking Miami Gardens, and a private shopping shopping session at 305 Kicks so you can go home with a fresh pair of steppers. This limited-time Airbnb stay is the perfect gift for your sneakerhead bae or bestie, where they can enjoy a unique experience that celebrates their favorite accessory. The gift keeps giving, too, because DJ Khaled is setting up his Airbnb guests and fans with a special pair of signed “We The Best Air Jordan 5s” to commemorate their stay in his curated Miami sneaker haven.

If you want in on the DJ Khaled lifestyle, you can request to book a one-night stay starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/wethebest. The Airbnb stays, which are first come, first serve, will be open for two nights, Dec. 5 and 6, for up to two guests, where you can dream alongside DJ Khaled’s towering collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers.